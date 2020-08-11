The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin has just announced that Russia has developed a Coronavirus vaccine that offers "sustainable immunity" from the virus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has just announced that Russia has developed the first Coronavirus vaccine.

He said, in a televised video call with his government ministers, on Tuesday, that it was the first vaccine to offer “sustainable immunity” from the virus.Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine was developed jointly by the Moscow based Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Defense Ministry.

At the same time, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would be willing to be the first to take the vaccine, and test it, while also voicing a readiness to cooperate with Moscow on the vaccine’s production and clinical trials. Soon after this announcement by Duterte, the Russian Direct Investment Fund expressed a willingness to conduct clinical trials in the Philippines.

Putin also stated that his own daughter had been inoculated with the vaccine.

