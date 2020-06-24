Russia discussed potential reforms to the United Nations on Thursday and supported India as a strong nominee for permanent UNSC membership.

Russia on Thursday extended its support for India’s candidacy for a permanent seat in United Nations Security Council.

“Today we talked of probable reforms of the United Nations and India is a strong nominee to become a permanent member of UN Security Council and we support India’s candidacy. We believe it can become a full-fledged member of the Security Council,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a Russia, India and China (RIC) meeting.

India has been recently elected a non-permanent member for a two-year term starting January 1, 2021.

Foreign ministers of the RIC discussed reforms of the United Nations during the trilateral meet held through video conferencing.

Also read: India to downsize staff strength at Pak High Commission, urges Islamabad to follow suit

Also read: China encroaching Nepali land through road construction: Govt report

Several countries have backed India for a permanent member of the UNSC. The UNSC comprises 15 members including 10 non-permanent and 5 permanent members.

The 193-member UNSC holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.

Apart from this, there are five permanent members of the Council-China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

Last week, India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 member-UNSC for the 2021-22 term.

Also read: International relations must come to terms with contemporary realities: S Jaishankar at RIC meeting

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App