Thursday, April 3, 2025
Russia Bans Elton John Aids Foundation Over LGBTQ+ Support

Russian authorities have banned the Elton John Aids Foundation (EJAF), citing its support for LGBTQ+ rights as the main reason for the move.

ELTON JOHN


Russian authorities have banned the Elton John Aids Foundation (EJAF), citing its support for LGBTQ+ rights as the main reason for the move, the Guardian reported on Thursday. The foundation, founded by the British musician, focuses on HIV/Aids prevention and treatment and has funded programs in Russia.

According to the report, the Russian prosecutor general’s office designated the EJAF as an “undesirable organisation” on Thursday, effectively prohibiting it from operating in Russia. The designation, the report said, exposes the foundation’s staff and partners to potential criminal prosecution. The Russian prosecutor general’s office accused the foundation of promoting “non-traditional sexual relationships, western family models, and gender reassignment,” it said.

In its official statement, the prosecutor’s office claimed that EJAF has been involved in a campaign to “discredit Russia” following the country’s aggression in Ukraine. The statement also described Elton John’s work as propaganda, with particular criticism of the musician’s support for democracy and LGBTQ+ rights.

“When a musician plays along with those trying to sow the seeds of democracy, it is propaganda. And when it’s Elton John calling the tune, then it’s more than just anti-Russian propaganda too,” the statement read, according to the Guardian.

“In our country, the British foundation works closely with non-profit organisations designated as foreign agents,” the  statement further read.

The ban is another blow to human rights organizations supporting people living with HIV/Aids in Russia. Over 1.2 million people in Russia live with HIV, the highest per capita rate in Europe, the report said, citing estimates from the country’s health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor.

The country has also reportedly struggled with a shortage of HIV medications since 2023.

The Russian authorities recently labelled an LGBTQ+ public movement as “extremist”, the report said, adding that the designation subsequenntly saw a crackdown on activists.

Elton John has long been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights in Russia. In 2014, after a series of concerts in the country, he published an open letter condemning Russia’s controversial “gay propaganda” law and reportedly offered to introduce President Vladimir Putin to members of the LGBTQ+ community.

