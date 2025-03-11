Russia has made its wishes clear on having a single and stable Syria, with current battles between adherents of erstwhile president Bashar al-Assad and Syria's new Islamist leaders going from bad to worse.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that there would be regional instability in the event that Syria breaks down into smaller groups, as it could have dire effects on all of the Middle East.

Casualties and clashes

The brutal fighting has so far claimed over 1,000 lives, the majority of them civilians, as Assad’s loyalists continue to fight with the regime forces of Syria’s new Islamist government. Assad, a former strong ally of Russia, was removed from power in December.

He has been taking refuge in Russia ever since. The worsening crisis in Syria has attracted global concern, with a potential escalation of the violence looming over the tenuous peace in the region.

Russia’s strategic interests in Syria

It is not merely political but military as well that Moscow has vested interests in Syria. It has two militarily strategic military bases in Syria, which it wants to continue to maintain, particularly after the ousting of Assad. The Kremlin explicitly stated that if Syria were to fall into the abyss, such military assets may be compromised, and Russia’s regional influence would be diminished.

Peskov reaffirmed Russia’s interest in a peaceful and stable Syria, urging a united nation that is “prosperous, developing, predictable, and friendly.” He added that the Kremlin is in constant talks with other countries regarding the growing violence and its possible effect on regional security.

Russia’s diplomatic efforts

In a subsequent development, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, noted that Russia is working with the United States to address the rising violence in Syria. This follows Russia’s persistent diplomatic efforts aimed at containing the complicated situation as well as continuing to exert influence in the Middle East.

The Kremlin’s stand reflects the tightrope diplomacy in Syria as well as the wider regional impact of its volatility on the Middle East.

