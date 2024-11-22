The Kremlin explained that the new use of a hypersonic ballistic missile by Russia against Ukraine was a targeted message for the West. Moscow described the strike as a response to what it referred to as the “reckless” choices and actions of Western countries, especially when those countries were supplying weapons to Ukraine and carrying out military strikes on Russian territory. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov delivered these comments on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a missile attack. The Oreshnik, or Hazel Tree, missile targeted a Ukrainian military facility.

A Forceful Reaction to Kiev’s Western Support

Peskov emphasized that what the missile strike was all about was to tell the West that Russia would not put with the continued flow of Western arms to Ukraine, particularly missiles now used against Russian targets. “The irresponsible decisions and activities of missile-producing countries in the West, which supply missiles to Ukraine, and then, without involving Russia, conduct strikes on Russian territory, cannot go unanswered by the Russian side,” Peskov noted. Also, he warned that Russia will further take retaliatory actions if its complaints are not heard.

A Warning to the United States

Although Russia was not under any obligation to apprise the United States of its missile launch, Peskov disclosed that Moscow communicated with the U.S. 30 minutes before the attack. The decision to provide advance notice to Washington is proof that Russia intends to keep communication open, despite heightened tensions. However, Peskov clarified that the missile attack was a message, and that Russia would not turn the other cheek next time around.

Putin’s Call for Dialogue. But the U.S. Escalated Further

While Peskov said that Putin was open to talking, he said the current Biden administration leadership was more apt to escalate the conflict. He reflected on the actions of the Biden administration-particularly its supplying of Ukraine with advanced weaponry-as an element that has become a further fuel to tensions between the two states. The West’s actions, as Peskov said, only heighten the prospect of further escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Impact of U.S. Weapons on the Conflict

Recent Ukrainian missile strikes on the territory of Russia proved to be a trigger for returning Russian missile fire with hypersonic speed. Ukraine, approved by the United States, launched six ATACMS missiles on Tuesday, followed by Storm Shadow cruise missiles of Britain and HIMARS missiles of the United States on Thursday. The aggressive use of advanced weaponry prompted Russia’s decision to demonstrate its military power with the Oreshnik missile, clearly marking a culmination of the conflict.

Global Dimensions of the Ukraine War

Putin recognized that the conflict in Ukraine has reached a “global character.” His words are defined by the growing level of military aid that Western powers, including the U.S. and NATO members, are providing to Ukraine. As a result, the scale of the conflict has grown in Russia’s eyes due to the direct involvement of the West in hostilities rather than diplomatic support.

Zelensky on Russia’s Missile Launch

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the use of the new hypersonic missile by Russia is “an obvious and drastic escalation” of the war. He appealed for international condemnation and urged the international community to come forth in opposition to the increased aggression. His remarks reflect growing fears of the prospect of further escalation amid the ongoing progression on the battlefield, particularly as both sides continue the deployment of increasingly more complex arms.

Diplomatic Channels Remain Open, But Tensions Rise

Despite the escalation in tensions and retaliatory attacks, Peskov assured that Russia still stood ready to engage in dialogue, but with the Biden administration continuing its support for Ukraine’s military, Russia’s steps illustrate that it sees such diplomatic discussions as secondary in importance in light of the need to deal with what it defines as security threats to its national concerns. This Kremlin stand in itself mirrors the larger geopolitical cleavage, with Russia telegraphing that it will respond in similar manner to actions it perceives to be intimidations.

Hypersonic Missile as a show of Strength

Thus, the Oreshnik missile used by Russia during the latest attack marks an important step forward for Russia’s armed forces. Being a new element in Moscow’s arsenal, the missile is part of a significant move on Russia’s behalf: to demonstrate its emerging military technologies. The attack on Ukraine was a complex act with practical aims, but at the same time, it was a demonstration of Russia’s increasing military power in the face of repeated aid by the West on behalf of Ukraine.

Further Retaliation on the Horizon

Peskov made clear that Russia’s message was not limited to this single missile strike. In case the West does not change the current course of affairs, which includes arms deliveries and military assistance to Ukraine, Moscow is ready to take more retaliatory measures. A warning of such a kind suggests that the conflict could become even more severe and wider scale of exchanges between Russia and the West, where it will become unclear whether diplomatic efforts will manage to de-escalate the situation in the short term.

