Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Russia Calls Trump’s Gaza Remarks ‘Shocking,’ Warns Of Increased Middle East Tensions

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Israel would hand over control of Gaza to the United States after fighting subsided and the enclave's population had been "resettled" elsewhere.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Russia Calls Trump’s Gaza Remarks ‘Shocking,’ Warns Of Increased Middle East Tensions


On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Israel would hand over control of Gaza to the United States after fighting subsided and the enclave’s population had been “resettled” elsewhere. According to Trump, this arrangement would negate the need for U.S. troops on the ground.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Riviera-Style Development Plan for Gaza

Earlier in the week, Trump outlined a controversial plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan. He further suggested demolishing existing buildings in Gaza to pave the way for a Riviera-style development project and placing the territory under U.S. “ownership.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned Trump’s remarks, calling them “shocking” and warning that such statements could escalate tensions in the Middle East. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized the need for humanitarian assistance and the implementation of agreements between Israel and Hamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Any populist, frivolous, or shocking arguments about other measures at this stage are counterproductive and only fuel tension in the region,” Zakharova stated.

Humanitarian Concerns Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zakharova stressed the importance of addressing immediate humanitarian needs rather than entertaining speculative solutions. The region has already been plagued by heightened tensions and violence.

Trump’s comments have sparked widespread debate and criticism. Many view the proposal as undermining peace efforts and exacerbating the challenges faced by Palestinians. While Trump’s plan found some support in Israel, it has drawn condemnation from international observers.

The Gaza Strip has been at the center of ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises. Proposals for its governance and development continue to be contentious, with Trump’s recent remarks adding fuel to an already volatile situation.

Read More : U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Government Plane In The Dominican Republic Under Marco Rubio’s Oversight

Filed under

Trump

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Government Plane In The Dominican Republic Under Marco Rubio’s Oversight

U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Government Plane In The Dominican Republic Under Marco Rubio’s Oversight

Jay-Z Withdraws Legal Motion In Sexual Assault Case Linked To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jay-Z Withdraws Legal Motion In Sexual Assault Case Linked To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics Face Venue Uncertainty One Year Before Opening

Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics Face Venue Uncertainty One Year Before Opening

Panamanian President Denies Deal For Free U.S. Warship Transit Through Canal

Panamanian President Denies Deal For Free U.S. Warship Transit Through Canal

U.S. Surveillance Aircraft Crashes In Southern Philippines, Killing Four

U.S. Surveillance Aircraft Crashes In Southern Philippines, Killing Four

Entertainment

Jay-Z Withdraws Legal Motion In Sexual Assault Case Linked To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jay-Z Withdraws Legal Motion In Sexual Assault Case Linked To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Is Vicky Kaushal Miffed Over Lezim Dance Sequence Getting Deleted From Chhaava? This Is How The Actor Reacted

Is Vicky Kaushal Miffed Over Lezim Dance Sequence Getting Deleted From Chhaava? This Is How

Don’t Want Penises Swinging Around The Girls’ Showers: JK Rowling Celebrates Trump’s Trans Sports Ban By Mocking LGBTQ+ Activists

Don’t Want Penises Swinging Around The Girls’ Showers: JK Rowling Celebrates Trump’s Trans Sports Ban

Has Aamir Khan’s Heart Found Love Again? Actor Dating Bengaluru Woman, Says Reports

Has Aamir Khan’s Heart Found Love Again? Actor Dating Bengaluru Woman, Says Reports

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Happy Birthday Bob Marley: Celebrating The Reggae Legend’s Greatest Hits Of All Time

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox