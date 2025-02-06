Russia Calls Trump’s Gaza Remarks ‘Shocking,’ Warns Of Increased Middle East Tensions

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Israel would hand over control of Gaza to the United States after fighting subsided and the enclave's population had been "resettled" elsewhere.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed that Israel would hand over control of Gaza to the United States after fighting subsided and the enclave’s population had been “resettled” elsewhere. According to Trump, this arrangement would negate the need for U.S. troops on the ground.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Riviera-Style Development Plan for Gaza

Earlier in the week, Trump outlined a controversial plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt and Jordan. He further suggested demolishing existing buildings in Gaza to pave the way for a Riviera-style development project and placing the territory under U.S. “ownership.”

Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemned Trump’s remarks, calling them “shocking” and warning that such statements could escalate tensions in the Middle East. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized the need for humanitarian assistance and the implementation of agreements between Israel and Hamas.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Any populist, frivolous, or shocking arguments about other measures at this stage are counterproductive and only fuel tension in the region,” Zakharova stated.

Humanitarian Concerns Amid Ongoing Conflict

Zakharova stressed the importance of addressing immediate humanitarian needs rather than entertaining speculative solutions. The region has already been plagued by heightened tensions and violence.

Trump’s comments have sparked widespread debate and criticism. Many view the proposal as undermining peace efforts and exacerbating the challenges faced by Palestinians. While Trump’s plan found some support in Israel, it has drawn condemnation from international observers.

The Gaza Strip has been at the center of ongoing conflict and humanitarian crises. Proposals for its governance and development continue to be contentious, with Trump’s recent remarks adding fuel to an already volatile situation.

Read More : U.S. Seizes Venezuelan Government Plane In The Dominican Republic Under Marco Rubio’s Oversight