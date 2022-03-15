According to the Russian military, a residential area of Donetsk was targeted with a Tochka-U tactical missile.

Russian foreign ministry has claimed that a Ukrainian missile strike has killed 20 people while injuring 28 others. According to the Russian military, a residential area of Donetsk was targeted with a Tochka-U tactical missile. As per Ukrainian media reports, heavy fighting continues in the Donbas region. According to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, 100 Russian soldiers were killed and six vehicles were destroyed, The Kyiv Independent reported. Russia tried to break through Ukrainian defences in Donetsk Oblast, it added.

The Kyiv Independent also reported that Russia hits Kharkiv with ballistic missiles. Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov has accused Russia of launching missile strikes on Kharkiv using short-range Iskander ballistic missile systems.

Today is the 19th day of Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. On February 24, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine after identifying the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics and claimed that the military operations in Ukraine were to protect the people of Donetsk and Luhansk.

