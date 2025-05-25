Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  World»
  Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine

Russia announced its troops have captured three more settlements in Ukraine as fighting along the eastern and northern fronts intensifies.

Russia Claims Capture of Three More Settlements in Eastern and Northern Ukraine

Russia announced its troops have captured three more settlements in Ukraine as fighting along the eastern and northern fronts intensifies.


Russia’s Defence Ministry announced Saturday that its troops have captured three additional settlements in Ukraine as fighting along the eastern and northern fronts intensifies, Reuters reported.

According to the report, Russian forces have taken control of two villages in the eastern Donetsk region—Stupochky and Otradne—as well as Loknya, a village in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, near the Russian border.

The ministry claimed the capture of Stupochky, located east of the strategically significant town of Kostiantynivka, which has recently come under sustained Russian pressure. It also reported success further west along the 1,000-kilometre front, reportedly stating that Russian units had secured control over Otradne. Additionally, Moscow claimed to have taken Loknya, a border village in Sumy, an area where Russian activity has increased in recent months.

Since its offensive on Kyiv in 2022, Russia has refocussed efforts on eastern Ukraine, particularly the Donbas region, comprising Donetsk and Luhansk, the report said. However, Moscow has also recently shifted attention toward Ukraine’s Sumy region, adjacent to Russia’s Kursk oblast.

Ukraine’s military, however, has not confirmed any of these losses. In its daily update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine mentioned Otradne only as one of several areas where Russian attacks had been repelled, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier in the week, they acknowledged Stupochky as being under assault, but not occupied. Ukraine has consistently reported Russian attempts to seize parts of Sumy but has not admitted the loss of any territory there, per Reuters.

Ukraine’s widely followed DeepState military blog, which analyses open-source data, noted that Russian forces had “been able to take up positions” for the first time along a line of border villages in the Sumy region—suggesting some ground gains without confirming full control.

Meanwhile, in Kupiansk, located in Ukraine’s northeast and under Russian pressure for months, local authorities reported worsening conditions. On Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry reportedly said it had also captured Radkivka, a nearby village.

Andrii Besedin, the mayor of Kupiansk, revealed the toll on the local population in a TV interview, reportedly saying, “We are seeing awful losses among our people, our colleagues who give their lives so the city can go on living.” “Sadly, as of now, the city is 90% destroyed,” Besedin told national television, according to Reuters.

