Russian officials said on Saturday that their military has regained control over another strategic village in the Kursk region, tightening its grip along the border with Ukraine as fighting escalates in the area, The Associated Press reported.

According to a statement released by Russia’s Defense Ministry, the village of Oleshnya has been “liberated” by Russian forces during what it described as active offensive operations.

“Units of the ‘North’ military group have liberated the village of Oleshnya in the Kursk region during active offensive operations,” the ministry said, according to AP.

Russian state news agency TASS reported that fighting is still happening in the nearby village of Gornal, located approximately seven miles (11 kilometers) south of Oleshnya. The agency, citing Russian security sources, said that Ukrainian troops are still holding ground in the area.

“The Russian military has yet to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Gornal … in order to completely liberate the Kursk region. Fierce fighting is underway in the settlement,” the report said,, citing Russian security agencies.

Russian and North Korean soldiers, the report added, have reportedly reclaimed much of the region, undermining what was once seen as a key tactical gain for Kyiv during a surprise incursion by Ukrainian troops last year.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force claimed that Russia launched 87 exploding drones and decoys during an overnight barrage into Saturday. Of those, 33 were reportedly intercepted by Ukrainian defenses, and another 36 were believed to have been neutralized through electronic jamming.

Elsewhere, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reportedly said Russian attacks damaged farmland in the Odesa region and caused fires in the Sumy region. The fires were brought under control, and no casualties were reported.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also claimed its air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian drones during the same overnight period.

