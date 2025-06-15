Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > World > Russia Claims Successful Strike on Oil Refinery Supplying Ukrainian Army in Donbas

Russia Claims Successful Strike on Oil Refinery Supplying Ukrainian Army in Donbas

Russia has claimed a successful missile and drone strike on the Kremenchuk oil refinery, a key fuel supply point for Ukrainian forces in the Donbas. Meanwhile, Moscow reported territorial gains in the Donetsk and Sumy regions, as Ukraine continues its fight to reclaim lost territories.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 15, 2025 19:56:37 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Russian forces launched an overnight missile and drone strike on the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which supplies fuel to Ukrainian military units in the Donbas region, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed on Sunday, according to a report published by Reuters. The ministry claimed the strike had successfully targeted the refinery located in Ukraine’s Poltava region, emphasising that missiles were fired both from sea and air, alongside the use of drones.

Russia Claims Successful Strike

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, the attack on the Kremenchuk refinery was a success. There has been no immediate response from Ukrainian officials regarding the Russian statement.

Russian Military Gains and Strategic Advancements

The Russian Defence Ministry also reported that its forces had taken control of the village of Malynivka (known as Ulyanovka in Russia) in the Donetsk region. Additionally, the ministry claimed its troops had made significant advances in Ukraine’s Sumy region, reportedly inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his part, said Ukrainian forces had recaptured Andriivka village in northeastern Sumy, marking a strategic move in their campaign to expel Russian troops from the region, as reported by Reuters.

Continued Struggle for Donbas

The Donbas region, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk, has been a focal point of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine since the war began. Russia has claimed both regions as its own, while Ukraine continues to fight for control, aiming to reclaim lost territories through a combination of military operations and diplomatic efforts.

Zelenskyy recently claimed that Russia has gathered 53,000 troops in the vicinity. 

ALSO READ: Middle East Crisis and Trump’s Tariffs Loom Over Discussions as World Leaders Gather For G7 Summit in Canada

Tags: kremenchuk oil refineryrussia-ukraine warvolodymyr zelenskyy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump: ‘We Know Exactly Where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Is Hiding’, Warns Iran To Surrender Unconditionally
Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?