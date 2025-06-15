Russia Claims Successful Strike on Oil Refinery Supplying Ukrainian Army in Donbas

Russian forces launched an overnight missile and drone strike on the Kremenchuk oil refinery, which supplies fuel to Ukrainian military units in the Donbas region, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed on Sunday, according to a report published by Reuters. The ministry claimed the strike had successfully targeted the refinery located in Ukraine’s Poltava region, emphasising that missiles were fired both from sea and air, alongside the use of drones.

Russia Claims Successful Strike

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, the attack on the Kremenchuk refinery was a success. There has been no immediate response from Ukrainian officials regarding the Russian statement.

Russian Military Gains and Strategic Advancements

The Russian Defence Ministry also reported that its forces had taken control of the village of Malynivka (known as Ulyanovka in Russia) in the Donetsk region. Additionally, the ministry claimed its troops had made significant advances in Ukraine’s Sumy region, reportedly inflicting heavy losses on Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for his part, said Ukrainian forces had recaptured Andriivka village in northeastern Sumy, marking a strategic move in their campaign to expel Russian troops from the region, as reported by Reuters.

Continued Struggle for Donbas

The Donbas region, which includes Donetsk and Luhansk, has been a focal point of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine since the war began. Russia has claimed both regions as its own, while Ukraine continues to fight for control, aiming to reclaim lost territories through a combination of military operations and diplomatic efforts.

Zelenskyy recently claimed that Russia has gathered 53,000 troops in the vicinity.

