Saturday, August 31, 2024

Russia Condemns Deadly Attack in Belgorod, Urges International Condemnation of Kyiv Regime

Russia’s foreign ministry has condemned a deadly attack in Belgorod that left five dead and 46 injured.

Russia Condemns Deadly Attack in Belgorod, Urges International Condemnation of Kyiv Regime

Russia’s foreign ministry has condemned a deadly attack in Belgorod that left five dead and 46 injured on Friday. Vyacheslav Gladkov, the local governor, reported that 37 of the injured were hospitalized, including seven children.

In a statement released on Saturday, Russia’s foreign ministry called for global condemnation of the attack, urging responsible governments and international bodies to distance themselves from Kyiv and its Western allies, who Russia accuses of orchestrating such acts. The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to its “special military operation,” emphasizing that its objectives include Ukraine’s “demilitarisation and de-nazification.”

Recent months have seen a rise in attacks on Belgorod and other Russian border areas by Ukrainian forces.

This is a developing story.

Tags:

Belgorod Deadly Attack International Condemnation Kyiv Regime russia Russia’s foreign ministry Vyacheslav Gladkov
addBlock

Recent Post

Gwen Walz Criticizes JD Vance Over Controversial Remarks About Childless Teachers

Gwen Walz Criticizes JD Vance Over Controversial Remarks About Childless Teachers

Digital Bharat Nidhi: Department of Telecommunications Unveils New Rules

Digital Bharat Nidhi: Department of Telecommunications Unveils New Rules

JD Vance’s Controversial Views on Women and Immigration Exposed in 2021 Podcast

JD Vance’s Controversial Views on Women and Immigration Exposed in 2021 Podcast

New Discovery Unveils Mysterious Ring-Like Structure in Earth’s Outer Core

New Discovery Unveils Mysterious Ring-Like Structure in Earth’s Outer Core

Indian Embassy In Laos Save 47 Nationals From Cyber Scam Centres

Indian Embassy In Laos Save 47 Nationals From Cyber Scam Centres

Jaco van Gass Aims To Expand Medal Count in Men’s C1-3 1,000m Time Trial Final

Jaco van Gass Aims To Expand Medal Count in Men’s C1-3 1,000m Time Trial Final

David Smith Secures Quarter-Final Spot with 4-1 Victory Over Daniel Perez

David Smith Secures Quarter-Final Spot with 4-1 Victory Over Daniel Perez

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox