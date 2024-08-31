Russia’s foreign ministry has condemned a deadly attack in Belgorod that left five dead and 46 injured.

Russia’s foreign ministry has condemned a deadly attack in Belgorod that left five dead and 46 injured on Friday. Vyacheslav Gladkov, the local governor, reported that 37 of the injured were hospitalized, including seven children.

In a statement released on Saturday, Russia’s foreign ministry called for global condemnation of the attack, urging responsible governments and international bodies to distance themselves from Kyiv and its Western allies, who Russia accuses of orchestrating such acts. The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to its “special military operation,” emphasizing that its objectives include Ukraine’s “demilitarisation and de-nazification.”

Recent months have seen a rise in attacks on Belgorod and other Russian border areas by Ukrainian forces.

