Russia has strongly condemned the US warning of military action against Iran, describing it as “unacceptable,” and said such strikes could lead to “irreversible global catastrophe” if Iran’s nuclear infrastructure were targetted, Reuters reported on Thursday, just days after US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Tehran over its nuclear program.

On Sunday, Trump threatened to bomb Iran and impose secondary tariffs if the country failed to reach a deal with Washington over its nuclear ambitions. In response, the US deployed additional warplanes to the region, further heightening concerns over the potential for military escalation.

According to the report, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova expressed Moscow’s firm opposition to the US threats, stressing, “The use of military force by Iran’s opponents in the context of the settlement is illegal and unacceptable”.

“Threats from outside to bomb Iran’s nuclear infrastructure facilities will inevitably lead to an irreversible global catastrophe”, Zakharova reportedly said, adding, ” These threats are simply unacceptable.”

The US and Western powers have long accused Iran of using its nuclear program as a cover for developing nuclear weapons, citing Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities, which they say exceed what is necessary for civilian energy purposes. However, Iran claims that its nuclear program is strictly for peaceful energy generation.

Russia, which signed a “comprehensive strategic partnership agreement” with Iran in January, has consistently opposed military intervention in the region. While the partnership does not include a mutual defense clause, Russia has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Iran’s stance.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Life magazine any attack on Iran could trigger a broader conflict in the Middle East. He warned that strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities could have “catastrophic” repercussions for the entire region.

“The consequences of this, especially if there are strikes on the nuclear infrastructure, could be catastrophic for the entire region,” Ryabkov said, according to Reuters.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated since the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed by Iran and six major world powers, including Russia. Since then, Iran has gradually scaled back its commitments under the deal, raising fears of a renewed nuclear arms race in the region.

