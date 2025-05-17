Home
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Live Tv
Russia Demands Ukraine Cede More Territory Before Ceasefire: Report

Russian negotiators reportedly demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from all Russian-claimed territories before agreeing to a ceasefire.

Russian negotiators demanded that Ukraine withdraw its troops from all Russian-claimed territories before agreeing to a ceasefire during peace talks in Istanbul, a senior Ukrainian official familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The talks on Friday marked the first direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in three years. While the two sides agreed to a prisoner exchange, no progress was made toward a ceasefire.

According to the Ukrainian official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, Moscow’s terms went significantly beyond those included in a draft peace deal proposed by the United States last month, following consultations with Russia.

Russia’s demands, according to the Ukrainian official, reportedly include:

  • Full withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — regions either partially or fully occupied by Russian troops — before any ceasefire could be implemented, a condition that was not part of the U.S. draft deal.
  • International recognition of five Ukrainian territories — Crimea, annexed in 2014, and the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions — as Russian territory. The U.S. proposal only offered de jure recognition for Crimea and de facto recognition of Russian control in the other four regions.
  • A requirement for Ukraine to become a neutral state, with no weapons of mass destruction and no foreign troops stationed on its soil.
  • All parties must renounce claims to war damage compensation. The U.S. proposal, in contrast, had included provisions for Ukraine to receive compensation.

The Russian delegation presented these demands verbally, and no formal document was shared, the Ukrainian official further told Reuters.

At a press briefing on Saturday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the alleged demands, reportedly saying that “the discussions need to take place behind closed doors.”

Ukraine has dismissed Russia’s negotiating position as evidence that Moscow is not serious about peace. European allies of Kyiv are now urging U.S. President Donald Trump to consider imposing additional sanctions on Russia in response to what they view as maximalist demands.

Despite the stalemate, the head of the Russian delegation expressed satisfaction with the talks and said Moscow remains open to further dialogue.

The earlier U.S. peace plan, drafted in April by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff after meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, offered a different approach — proposing a ceasefire first, with territorial issues deferred to later negotiations. Ukraine and its European partners had backed this framework as a more constructive basis for ending the conflict.

