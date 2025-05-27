Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Russia Dismisses Vatican as Serious Venue for Peace Talks With Ukraine: Report

Russia Dismisses Vatican as Serious Venue for Peace Talks With Ukraine: Report

Russia reportedly dismissed the Vatican as a serious venue for Ukraine peace talks, following Trump's suggestion that Pope Leo could mediate.

Russia Dismisses Vatican as Serious Venue for Peace Talks With Ukraine: Report

Russia has dismissed the Vatican as a serious venue for potential peace talks with Ukraine, following a suggestion from U.S. President Donald Trump that Pope Leo XIV could mediate in ending the conflict.


Russia has dismissed the Vatican as a serious venue for potential peace talks with Ukraine, following a suggestion from U.S. President Donald Trump that Pope Leo XIV could mediate in ending the ongoing conflict, according to a report published by Reuters on Tuesday.

According to three senior Russian sources who spoke to Reuters, Russia does not see the Vatican as an appropriate setting for such high-stakes discussions. They cited the fact that both Russia and Ukraine are predominantly Eastern Orthodox countries, while the Vatican is surrounded by NATO-member Italy, which has supported Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russia.

“The Vatican definitely is not seen in Russia as a serious force capable of resolving such a complex conflict,” one Russian source told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

Additionally, Russian officials pointed out that many of them would be unable to travel to the Vatican due to Western sanctions and the suspension of direct flights to Rome after the war began in February 2022.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

One official sarcastically remarked that a more suitable venue would be The Hague, home of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued a warrant for President Vladimir Putin’s arrest over allegations of war crimes. The Kremlin has condemned the ICC’s actions as politically motivated.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also weighed in, calling the Vatican proposal “a bit inelegant,” given the religious and political divide between Eastern Orthodox and Catholic traditions, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said last week that Pope Leo XIV had expressed a willingness to host peace talks during a phone call with her. However, Russia’s focus remains on alternative venues, with Turkey, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman viewed as more viable options for mediation, the report said.

 

Filed under

donald trump Pope Leo XIV russia-ukraine conflict Vatican

In a decisive move agains

‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals
EAM S. Jaishankar has res

Did China Support Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? ‘The Two Countries Are Very Close, Draw Your...
Supreme Court Collegium

CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court...
newsx

NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in...
In a strong and clear mes

‘If They Hit Us Again, They’ll Get It Back Worse’: Shashi Tharoor’s Stern Warning To...
A 53-year-old British man

Driver Plows Into Liverpool Soccer Fans, Injuring Dozens: What We Know So Far
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals

‘BSF’s Women Personnel Fought On Forward Duty Posts During Operation Sindoor’: BSF Reveals

Did China Support Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? ‘The Two Countries Are Very Close, Draw Your Conclusions’, Jaishankar Says

Did China Support Pakistan During Operation Sindoor? ‘The Two Countries Are Very Close, Draw Your...

CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court Transfers and Chief Justice Reshuffle

CJI Gavai’s First Collegium Meeting Brings Major Shake-Up in Judiciary: New SC Appointments, High Court...

NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in Manipur

NIA Charges Three More in Mizoram Arms Trafficking Case Linked to Insurgents and Violence in...

‘If They Hit Us Again, They’ll Get It Back Worse’: Shashi Tharoor’s Stern Warning To Pakistan After Operation Sindoor

‘If They Hit Us Again, They’ll Get It Back Worse’: Shashi Tharoor’s Stern Warning To...

Entertainment

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s Absence Despite Scoring Six Nominations

Why Did Taylor Swift Skip 2025 AMAs Red Carpet? Fans Lose Their Calm Over Singer’s

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season