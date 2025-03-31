Russia is continuing to work with the US, primarily on sorting out our bilateral relations, which had been greatly damaged by the previous administration, Peskov said.

In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s recent criticisms of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has issued its first official response, suggesting that diplomatic work with the US is continuing, foreign media reported on Monday. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the remarks during his daily media briefing, aiming to downplay tensions between the two leaders.

In a weekend interview with NBC News, Trump expressed his frustration with President Putin, suggesting he was “very angry” over the Russian leader’s handling of the ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine. Trump’s comments sparked a fresh round of speculation regarding the state of US-Russia relations, which have been deeply strained under the previous administration.

“Part of the statements you mentioned were paraphrased. These were not direct quotes,” Peskov said, referring to the NBC News anchor’s summary of Trump’s comments, BBC reported.

Despite the criticism, the Kremlin spokesperson insisted that communication with the US remains a priority for Russia.

“We continue to work with the American side, primarily on sorting out our bilateral relations, which had been greatly damaged by the previous [US] administration,” Peskov reportedly said, adding, “We are also working on several areas regarding the Ukraine peace process.”

While Peskov did not provide specific details on the progress of these efforts, he confirmed that the two nations are engaged in a complex process. “This process is drawn out due to its complicated nature. The President remains open to contact with President Trump. A telephone call can be organised quickly if needed, Peskov said, according to the British broadcaster.

There have been two confirmed phone calls between President Putin and President Trump so far this year — one on February 12 and another on March 18 — although there has been speculation about additional, unannounced conversations between the two leaders.

Both Moscow and Washington are engaged in delicate discussions, with Russia seeking to advance its interests in the conflict while maintaining communication with the US, particularly on matters concerning the Ukraine peace process.

