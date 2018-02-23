Ambassadors from the world called for emergency ceased- fire in Syria as government forces smacked the opposition-controlled eastern suburbs of the capital in a life taking campaign that has proven a cause of losing hundreds of lives in recent days. U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate suspension of "all war activities" in the areas where he said people were living "in hell of Earth. In eastern Ghouta, medical facilitators claimed they are unable to see their families for days due to workload.

World leaders called for emergency ceased- fire in Syria as government forces belaboured the opposition-controlled eastern suburbs of the capital in a life taking campaign that has proven a cause of losing hundreds of lives in recent days. The U.N Security Council heard a briefing from U.N humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock on what he called “The humanitarian disaster unfolding before our eyes” in the rebel-occupied suburb known as eastern Ghouta. Sweden and Kuwait were looking for a vote ordering a 30- day cease-fire to make an easy passage for relief agencies to offer aid and evacuate the critically sick and injured from beleaguered areas to receive medical facilities.

The Russian U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, who called Thursday’s meeting, put forward the last meeting amendment, saying the proposed resolution was “simply unrealistic.”The Russian amendment would carve an immediate cease-fire and instead demand that all parties “stop hostilities as soon as possible,” a 30-day humanitarian pause.”The Russian proposal would also castigate the unrelenting shelling of Damascus from eastern Ghouta and condemn the continual attempts of terrorist groups to occupy the areas and attack civilians and civilian object.”Several council diplomats who enquired into the draft, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said it was unacceptable.

Russian U.N ambassador Nebenzia accused world media outlets of significant misleading campaigns that avoid what he claimed were thousands of fighters, including al-Qaida linked militants, that were attacking Damascus from eastern Ghouta and taking refuge in hospitals and schools. council members acclaimed that they needed to study the Russian Proposals.”We will try and find a way forward that works for everyone,” Sweden’s U.N Ambassador Olof Skoog told reports.

In eastern Ghouta, medical facilitators claimed they are unable to see their families for days due to workload. They are working round the clock at the hospitals they have been moved underground to protect them from bombing, while their spouse and children stay safe in shelters.”You can’t be above ground for even 15 minutes,” said a nurse in a town of Kafr Batna, who spoke on the condition of the anonymity to protect the identity of family members still living in government areas. “At any moment I expect to have to treat my relatives for wound,” he said.

“This is the war against civilians,” said the spokesman, Siraj Mahmoud. “The civil defence is being targeted as they treat woman and children, evacuate civilians from targeted areas and put out fires.”Four rescue workers of the organisation, also known as White Helmets, have been killed since Sunday, Mahmoud said.The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said 400 people, including dozens of children, have been killed since Sunday. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said al-Qaida linked fighters were using civilians as human shield in the rebel-held suburbs outside Damascus.U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate suspension of “all war activities” in the areas where he said people were living “in hell of Earth.

The Russian forces are supporting Assad’s forces to attack eastern Ghouta, as it did it in 2016 campaign that led rebels from the enclave they controlled in Syria’s largest city, Aleppo. Then, as now, as it pointed the presence of al-Qaeda allies on the grounds for a sweeping operation.

