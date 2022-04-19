Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by CNN, "Russian forces have started the battle for Donbas for which they've been preparing for a long time."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address that Russian forces have started the battle for Donbas region. He added that Kyiv will defend itself. “Russian forces have started the battle for Donbas for which they’ve been preparing for a long time and a considerable amount of the Russian forces are concentrated and focused on that offensive,” Zelensky said, as reported by CNN.

According to Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Russian forces had launched an effort to break through Ukrainian front lines in three regions. Danilov was quoted as saying by CNN, “Today, almost along the entire front line of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv regions, the occupiers tried to break through our defenses.”

He informed that Russian troops succeeded in breaking the Ukrainian defense line in a few places. Danilov stated, “Fortunately, our military is holding on, and only in two cities they (the Russians) have passed: Kreminna and another small town. But the fighting continues, we are not surrendering our territories and the attempt to start an active phase has begun this morning.”

