United Nations Security Council's meeting on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain at the UN headquarters in New York | IANS

In a high-level meeting held on Thursday, European Union (EU) leaders backed the allegations of Britain on Russia’s involvement in the poisoning of a double agent. Lending credence to the theory of British officials, a large majority of the EU lobby asserted that it is “highly likely” Vladimir Putin-led Russia has carried out a chemical attack on the British soil. Ever since the incident has surfaced, Moscow has continually denied any involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury.

Following the long-drawn meeting, European Council president Donald Tusk took to his Twitter handle saying that the European Union Council believe in the claims of the British government as there is no other possible explanation for the attempt of killing the former Russian spy with a nerve agent. “EUCO (European Council) agrees with UK government that highly likely Russia is responsible for #SalisburyAttack and that there is no other plausible explanation,” he tweeted.

According to reports, the council, which has 28 countries as members, condemned the chemical attack in Salisbury in “strongest possible terms”. While lending support to the ongoing investigation conducted by England, the council said, “We stand in unqualified solidarity with the United Kingdom in the face of this grave challenge to our shared security. The use of chemical weapons… constitutes a security threat to us all.”

It was also reported that the 28 members of the European Council will coordinate on the consequences to be drawn in the light of the answers provided by the Russian authorities. The EU will remain closely focused on this issue and its implication.

Earlier on March 4, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, according to the British government. Both of them are currently undergoing treatment in Salisbury District Hospital and remain in critical condition. British authorities have held Russia responsible for the attack while Moscow maintains that it has nothing to do with the “attempted murder”.

