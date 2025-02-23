Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Russia Launches War's Largest Drone Attack On Ukraine As Kyiv Condemns Kremlin's 'Aerial Terror'

Russia launched more than 200 drones in an overnight attack Sunday, the largest of the war, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while condemning Russia's "aerial terror" and urging unity among Kyiv's allies.

Russia Launches War’s Largest Drone Attack On Ukraine As Kyiv Condemns Kremlin’s ‘Aerial Terror’

Russia launched more than 200 drones on Ukraine in an overnight attack Sunday, the largest of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while condemning Kremlin's "aerial terror". (REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/File Photo)


Russia launched more than 200 drones on Ukraine in an overnight attack Sunday, the largest of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while condemning Kremlin’s “aerial terror” and urging unity among Kyiv’s allies.

“Every day, our people stand against aerial terror,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X, adding, “On the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale war, Russia launched 267 attack drones against Ukraine—the largest attack since Iranian drones began striking Ukrainian cities and villages.”

 

“In total, nearly 1,150 attack drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 35 missiles of various types were launched this week,” the post further stated.

Expressing gratitude toward those who help “repel such attacks on a daily basis”, Zelenskyy thanked the war-torn country’s aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces.

“I also thank those on the ground who save lives and respond to the aftermath of shelling—the State Emergency Service, medics, and the National Police”, he added.

Urging enhanced protection of human life, he made a call to “bring a lasting and just peace to Ukraine.”

“This is achievable through the unity of all partners—we need the strength of all of Europe, the strength of America, the strength of everyone who seeks lasting peace,” he concluded in the post.

