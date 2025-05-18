Russia Launches Largest Drone Attack Since Start Of War, Killing Ukrainian Civilian

Russia launched its largest drone attack on Ukraine since the war began in 2022, killing a woman and injuring at least three others, including a child, in the Kyiv region. The overnight barrage came just days after failed ceasefire talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

In what Ukrainian officials have called the largest drone assault by Russia since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, a 28-year-old woman was killed and at least three others, including a young child, were injured in the Kyiv region early Sunday.

According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia had launched 273 drones by 8 a.m., primarily targeting the central Kyiv region, as well as the eastern regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk. Based on air force data, this marks the most extensive drone attack on Ukraine throughout the ongoing war. The previous record was set on February 23, 2025, the eve of the third anniversary of the invasion, when Russia launched 267 drones.

Attack Comes Days After Unsuccessful Peace Negotiations

The onslaught came just two days after the first direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in three years failed to achieve a temporary ceasefire. Held in Istanbul, the 100-minute meeting ended with an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war on each side but no broader truce.

As Ukrainian civilians reeled from the overnight assault, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would speak with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday.

Civilians Caught in the Crossfire

The latest drone barrage had deadly consequences. “Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack in the Obukhiv district, a woman died from her injuries,” Mykola Kalashnik, governor of the Kyiv region, wrote on Telegram.

In addition to the fatality, three others were wounded, including a four-year-old child. All the injured were hospitalized, Kalashnik confirmed. He also reported damage to several residential buildings in the area.

In Kyiv city itself, fragments from a destroyed drone damaged the roof of a non-residential building, though no injuries were reported, according to the city’s military administration.

Air Raid Alerts and Interceptions

The capital and surrounding regions endured nine continuous hours of air raid alerts, which were lifted around 9 a.m. Air defense units engaged multiple times throughout the night to fend off the drones. Ukraine’s air force stated that 88 drones were destroyed. Additionally, 128 simulator drones launched by Russia failed to hit any targets and were lost during the attack.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Centre for Countering Disinformation, remarked on the timing of the assault, linking it to the recent diplomatic developments: “It’s been a tough night. The Russians have always used war and attacks to intimidate everyone in negotiations,” he said on Telegram.

Weekend of Violence Across Ukraine

The devastating strike in the Kyiv region followed another deadly drone attack a day earlier. On Saturday, a Russian drone hit a shuttle bus in the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, killing nine civilians, according to Ukrainian authorities.

President Zelensky denounced the attack as “deliberate” and called for harsher international sanctions against Moscow. Russia, meanwhile, claimed it had targeted a military facility.

