Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
Russia Launches Smallest Nighttime Drone Attack on Ukraine Ahead of Potential Peace Talks In Istanbul

Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Ukraine Tuesday, sending 10 Shahed and decoy drones in its smallest drone bombardment this year.

Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Ukraine on Tuesday, sending 10 Shahed and decoy drones in its smallest drone bombardment this year, The Associated Press reported. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the strikes as both nations prepare for potential peace talks in Istanbul, Turkey, later this week.

The attack comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued a challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet in person at the negotiating table in Istanbul on Thursday. However, the Kremlin has yet to respond directly to Zelenskyy’s challenge, leaving uncertainty over whether Putin will attend.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused for a second consecutive day to confirm whether Putin would travel to Istanbul or who would represent Russia at the talks. “As soon as the president considers it necessary, we will make an announcement,” Peskov said, according to AP.

Russia has expressed its willingness to send a delegation to the peace talks in Istanbul without preconditions. However, Zelenskyy’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, emphasised that Zelenskyy would only meet Putin in Istanbul and not with lower-ranking Russian officials. Podolyak remarked on a YouTube show run by exiled Russian journalists, reportedly saying, “Lower-level talks would amount to simply ‘dragging out’ any peace process.”

The United States has been pushing both sides to engage in peace talks, with significant pressure on Russia and Ukraine to reach a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict. Since the start of the war, the front line has stretched over 1,000 kilometres (620 miles), with tens of thousands of soldiers killed on both sides, the report said. According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russia is rapidly replenishing its front-line units with new recruits to maintain its battlefield momentum.

While preparations for peace talks continue, European leaders have recently accused Putin of delaying peace efforts in order to press his advantage on the battlefield and expand Russian-controlled territory. In a sign of continued tensions, Russia rejected Ukraine and Western Europe’s demand for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, instead offering direct peace talks.

Andrii Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, reiterated Ukraine’s position on Tuesday, stating, “Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia, but a ceasefire must come first.” He added in a video address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2025, “Negotiations are impossible while the Ukrainian people are under attack by Russian missiles and drones around the clock.”

