Russia Offers To Power Elon Musk’s Mars Ambitions With Small Nuclear Plant

Russia has proposed supplying a small nuclear power plant to support billionaire entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious mission to Mars.

The offer was made by President Vladimir Putin’s international cooperation envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, who suggested that discussions with Musk could take place via video conference.

This marks the second time Dmitriev has floated the idea of collaboration with Musk in recent weeks.

A Renewed Push for US-Russia Cooperation

The proposal comes at a time when diplomatic relations between the United States and Russia are strained due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

While U.S. sanctions remain in place, recent talks initiated by former President Donald Trump sought to improve bilateral ties.

Russia, in turn, is eager to develop economic and technological collaborations with Washington despite the tensions.

Musk, who has been a vocal supporter of space exploration, previously announced that his Starship rocket could reach Mars as soon as next year.

In a post on X, he estimated that human landings on the Red Planet could occur as early as 2029, though he admitted that 2031 was a more realistic timeline.

Musk has also outlined plans to establish a self-sustaining city on Mars within the next two decades—an endeavor that would require a reliable power source.

Russia’s Nuclear Expertise for Space Exploration

Speaking at an Arctic Forum in Murmansk, Dmitriev, who also heads a fund dedicated to attracting foreign investors, emphasized Russia’s technological capabilities in nuclear energy.

“Russia can offer a small-sized nuclear power plant for a mission to Mars and other advanced technological capabilities,” the state-run RIA news agency quoted him as saying.

He further highlighted Russia’s potential contributions, stating, “We believe that Russia has a lot to offer for a mission to Mars because we have some nuclear technologies that I think could be applicable.”

Dmitriev also described Musk as a “great visionary” and stressed the importance of collaboration.

Looking Beyond Mars: Russia’s Lunar Aspirations

Russia has been actively exploring nuclear-powered space projects.

Last year, Yuri Borisov, the former head of Russia’s Roscosmos space agency, revealed that Russia and China were considering deploying a nuclear power plant on the Moon between 2033 and 2035.

Such an initiative, he suggested, could pave the way for future lunar settlements.

Additionally, after the European Space Agency (ESA) suspended a joint Mars project with Russia in 2022 following the war’s onset, Moscow announced plans to develop its own Mars mission independently.

The latest proposal to Musk signals Russia’s continued push to remain a key player in space exploration despite geopolitical challenges.

Whether Musk will entertain Russia’s offer remains to be seen, but the proposal underscores the global interest in nuclear technology as a crucial component of deep-space colonization.

