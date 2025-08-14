Russia: Over 15 Injured After Ukrainian Drones Hit Two Of Their Cities, What Exactly Happened?

Around 16 people were injured due to recent Ukrainian drone attack in two Russian cities. Thirteen people were wounded, two seriously injured, when a drone struck an apartment building in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. This was announced on August 14 by the acting governor of the Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar.

“According to updated information, two injured people have now been taken to medical institutions in the city. Doctors assess their condition as serious. Another 11 people with injuries are now being taken to the hospital,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Three people were injured in the city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine, according to the governor of that region. He posted a video that appeared to show a drone striking a car in the centre of the city.

The head of Russia’s Volgograd region said fallen debris from Ukrainian drones had caused a fire at an oil refinery.

Notably, there was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Trump-Putin meeting

American officials have confirmed that the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, according to reports. This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders in more than four years.

White House officials say the August 15 meeting will be more of a “listening session” than a formal negotiation. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have been handling logistics, but Trump has said he wants to “look at [Putin] across the table” to gauge his intentions directly.

