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Home > World News > Russia Plague Scare: Live Bacteria Test Tube Breaks in Siberian Lab, Researcher Dies, Nearly 200 People Under Quarantine, What Is the Secret?

Russia Plague Scare: Live Bacteria Test Tube Breaks in Siberian Lab, Researcher Dies, Nearly 200 People Under Quarantine, What Is the Secret?

Russia Plague Scare intensifies after Siberian lab worker Darya Shipilova dies of severe pneumonia, with 197 people placed under medical observation amid conflicting reports of a possible laboratory exposure.

Siberian Lab Death Sparks Russia Plague Scare (Image: AI-generated)
Siberian Lab Death Sparks Russia Plague Scare (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 09:57 IST

A Russia Plague Scare has emerged after 28-year-old laboratory technician Darya Shipilova died following severe pneumonia, days after she reportedly told medical staff that she had accidentally broken a test tube containing live bacteria at an anti-plague research facility in Siberia. Nearly 200 people have since been placed under quarantine or medical observation, while hospitals have introduced precautionary restrictions and workers at a major industrial plant have been told to wear masks. But Russia has not confirmed that Shipilova had plague. The country’s public-health watchdog says she had pneumonia of unknown cause and that no microorganisms linked to her professional work were found in her body.

Russia plague scare grows as lab worker dies after severe pneumonia

Reportedly, Shipilova, 28, worked as a laboratory technician at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Shelekhov, near the Siberian city of Irkutsk. She was admitted to hospital on September 29 after developing severe pneumonia, was put on a ventilator and died two days later.

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The circumstances of her illness remain unclear. According to reports, Shipilova told medical staff that she had accidentally broken a test tube containing live bacteria while working at the institute. She reportedly became ill during a field expedition in neighbouring Buryatia, near Russia’s border with Mongolia, before being transferred to a hospital in Shelekhov. Other reports have said she had returned from Thailand before being hospitalised.

Russia plague scare deepens over conflicting accounts of what happened

As per reports, the broken-test-tube claim has not been independently verified. Rospotrebnadzor has specifically said there was no accident involving pathogenic microorganisms at the institute. The agency also said no microorganisms associated with Shipilova’s professional work were detected in her body.

That has created a sharp gap between the reports of a possible laboratory exposure and the official version. Rospotrebnadzor has described the epidemiological situation in Irkutsk and Shelekhov as stable. The uncertainty has drawn attention because the facility itself is involved in research and surveillance of dangerous infectious diseases.

Russia plague scare puts nearly 200 contacts under medical observation

Reports say that authorities began tracing people who may have come into contact with Shipilova after she became ill. Reports cited by Russian and international media said 197 people had been placed under quarantine or medical observation as of October 2. Rospotrebnadzor said none of those being monitored had shown signs of illness.

Precautionary measures also spread across the local healthcare system. Several Irkutsk hospitals, including City Clinical Hospitals No. 1, No. 3 and No. 10 and the Ivano-Matreninskaya Children’s Hospital, reportedly introduced three-week quarantine measures. A maternity facility was also reported to have taken similar steps. The Shelekhov district hospital, where Shipilova died, had already restricted admissions and discharges from some departments.

Russia plague scare prompts masks as officials investigate possible exposure

At the Irkutsk Aluminium Plant in Shelekhov, employees were ordered to wear masks from October 3. The plant’s director said the step was preventive and was not evidence of a confirmed outbreak, according to reports. 

The concern is linked to pneumonic plague, which affects the lungs and can spread directly from person to person through respiratory droplets. Plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. Bubonic plague is generally spread through infected fleas, while pneumonic plague involves the lungs and can pass between people.

Russia plague scare raises fears despite no confirmed plague outbreak

Pneumonic plague can cause fever, headache, weakness, shortness of breath, chest pain and coughing. Severe cases can produce bloody or watery mucus. Without prompt treatment, it can be fatal, although antibiotics can successfully treat the infection when detected early. The possibility of respiratory transmission helps explain why authorities have moved quickly with contact tracing and isolation despite the absence of a confirmed diagnosis.

Regional statements have added another layer of confusion. Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev said on October 2 that he had met Russia’s chief state sanitary doctor, Anna Popova, after reports of a suspected case of a “particularly dangerous infectious disease”. Popova travelled from Moscow to Irkutsk and attended an emergency meeting of the regional sanitary and anti-epidemic commission.

Russia plague scare fuels official confusion over whether plague was involved

Alexey Tsydenov, head of neighbouring Buryatia, initially said Shipilova had died of plague while also stressing that she had not visited Buryatia. His statement was later changed to say she may have died of plague.

As per reports, the Baikalsk city administration also briefly advised residents not to travel to Shelekhov because of unofficial reports of a plague case, before deleting the message. Russian television channel REN TV reportedly deleted several social-media posts about plague spreading in Shelekhov.

As of October 5, there is no officially confirmed plague outbreak in Russia. The immediate investigation is focused on determining what caused Shipilova’s pneumonia and death, whether Yersinia pestis was involved, how she could have been exposed and whether anyone else was put at risk.

Russia plague scare leaves one central question over Shipilova’s death

The strongest official indication against calling this a confirmed plague outbreak comes from Rospotrebnadzor, which has described Shipilova’s illness as “pneumonia of unknown cause” and said no microorganisms connected to her professional work were found. It has also said the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Irkutsk, Shelekhov and the wider Irkutsk region remains stable.

Reportedly, former Rospotrebnadzor chief Gennady Onishchenko said the infection was “most likely not the plague”, according to reports cited by India Today. He also said that even if plague were confirmed, widespread transmission would not necessarily follow. For now, authorities are monitoring the nearly 200 contacts, investigating the conflicting accounts and trying to establish whether the reported laboratory accident had any connection to Shipilova’s death.

Also Read: Rs 400 Crore Damage, 1 Dead: Russian Drones Destroy Indian-Run Pharma Plant In Ukraine, What Happened In Sumy?    

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Russia Plague Scare: Live Bacteria Test Tube Breaks in Siberian Lab, Researcher Dies, Nearly 200 People Under Quarantine, What Is the Secret?
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Russia Plague Scare: Live Bacteria Test Tube Breaks in Siberian Lab, Researcher Dies, Nearly 200 People Under Quarantine, What Is the Secret?

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Russia Plague Scare: Live Bacteria Test Tube Breaks in Siberian Lab, Researcher Dies, Nearly 200 People Under Quarantine, What Is the Secret?
Russia Plague Scare: Live Bacteria Test Tube Breaks in Siberian Lab, Researcher Dies, Nearly 200 People Under Quarantine, What Is the Secret?
Russia Plague Scare: Live Bacteria Test Tube Breaks in Siberian Lab, Researcher Dies, Nearly 200 People Under Quarantine, What Is the Secret?
Russia Plague Scare: Live Bacteria Test Tube Breaks in Siberian Lab, Researcher Dies, Nearly 200 People Under Quarantine, What Is the Secret?
Russia Plague Scare: Live Bacteria Test Tube Breaks in Siberian Lab, Researcher Dies, Nearly 200 People Under Quarantine, What Is the Secret?

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