Russia Provided Kim Jong Un Anti-Aircraft Missiles To Strengthen North Korea’s Weak Air Defence, Claims South Korea

Russia has supplied North Korea with anti-aircraft missiles, oil, and economic aid for deploying thousands of its troops in support of Moscow’s war effort in Ukraine, officials from South Korea say and independent research groups indicate.

Shin Won-sik, South Korea’s National Security Advisor, confirmed the exchange during an interview on Friday with a local broadcaster SBS. According to Shin, Pyongyang has gotten arms supplies, financial aids, and other provision to enhance its strained air defense system.

“Equipment and anti-aircraft missiles intended to strengthen North Korea’s weak air defense systems have been shipped over,” Shin said.

Satellite imagery from the non-profit Open Source Centre revealed over a dozen North Korean oil tankers making 43 trips to Russian ports in recent months, transporting fuel back to North Korea. The shipments were reportedly part of the payment for weapons and troops sent to aid Russia.

10,000 North Korean Soldiers Sent to Ukraine

The United States and South Korea claimed that Pyongyang has sent more than 10,000 troops to back Russian forces in Ukraine. Experts believe that for Kim Jong Un, this deployment is a source of military technology, including surveillance satellites and submarines, with vital resources such as oil.

Analysts say North Korea also uses this as a chance to increase the combat experience of its forces and put itself as a major war-time economy player in Russia. “By sending soldiers, North Korea is not only securing immediate benefits but also repositioning itself strategically, potentially reducing its reliance on China,” an expert on North Korean policy said.

A Strengthened Russia-North Korea Alliance

This cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang is hereby cemented by a strategic partnership treaty signed in June after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea. The treaty obligates both countries to provide military assistance to each other and oppose Western sanctions together.

Putin described the agreement as a “breakthrough document,” signaling closer ties between the two nations. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, on a recent visit to Moscow, reaffirmed her country’s unwavering support for Russia’s offensive in Ukraine – and labeled it a “sacred struggle.”

Global Concerns Over Sanction Evasion

Deepening ties between Russia and North Korea have been sharply criticized by Western powers, who say the partnership undermines international sanctions on both countries. Russia is under sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, while North Korea is penalized over its nuclear weapons program.

South Korea, which has thus far avoided offering lethal assistance to Ukraine, signaled a possible policy change in the context of what’s unfolding in North Korea. ‘North Korea’s mobilization of troops has changed Seoul’s tone to be more flexible on providing direct military aid to Kyiv, a government official said.”

Implications for Global Security

A new alliance created by the Russia-North Korea axis poses a fresh challenge to global stability. The Russian technology is likely to further expedite Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile ambitions. Meanwhile, Russia gains a solid footing of soldiers and arms supplies to sustain the increased pressure in Ukraine.

This is a win-win for both countries in the short term,” one analyst said. “But this heightened tension in an already volatile geopolitical landscape, especially in Northeast Asia.”

The increasingly close ties between Moscow and Pyongyang are a testament to how isolated nations can find novel ways to support each other, all while reshaping alliances against the backdrop of global sanctions with which they’ve been hit.

