Russia Puts Telegram Founder Pavel Durov on International Wanted List: What’s Behind the Terrorism Charges?

Russian officials have now charged Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram, with providing support to terrorists. This is another indication of Russia’s attempts at controlling the Internet and digital communication.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said Telegram failed to remove “numerous channels, chats and bots” that were allegedly used by “Ukrainian intelligence agencies, terrorist and extremist organizations to prepare and coordinate acts of sabotage and terrorism, mass murder, and cyber fraud” in Russia. According to the agency, these activities led to “numerous human casualties.”

The FSB also claimed that Ukrainian security services used a Telegram dating chatbot to recruit Russians for sabotage and terrorist activities. It said 46 users, aged between 12 and 22, were detained over the past year for crimes including arson and attacks on law enforcement officers.

Authorities have also added the 41-year-old billionaire to international wanted lists. If convicted, Durov could face life imprisonment in Russia.

Durov Says Charges Are Politically Motivated

Earlier this year, Durov revealed that Russian authorities had opened a criminal investigation against him. He accused them of creating false reasons to limit Telegram’s reach. He said Russia was trying to “suppress the right to privacy and free speech.”

Telegram has not officially responded to the latest charges. However, an account linked to the platform on X posted an image of Durov raising a middle finger to the camera. Telegram says the company is based in Dubai. Durov, who holds French and UAE citizenship, also lives there.

Russia Tightens Grip on Online Platforms

Following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in 2022, Russia has imposed more restrictions on online communication platforms. It has passed new and stringent internet regulations and even blocked some international online services.

Facebook, Instagram, and X are among those which are now blocked by the country. YouTube has been made slow, while Signal and Viber are among the messaging apps which have been blocked. WhatsApp and Telegram are becoming more restricted.

Earlier, Russia had tried to ban Telegram from 2018 to 2020 but was unsuccessful. Even the virtual private networks that were used to access banned sites are often blocked.

The government has also started working on developing its own messaging app named MAX. This app has been criticised for being a tool of surveillance as it sends users’ information to the authorities upon their request and lacks end-to-end encryption.

Telegram Restrictions Trigger Public Backlash

The restrictions have sparked criticism across Russia. Activists attempted to organise protests in several regions, but most were stopped by authorities. Military bloggers have also criticised the crackdown. They argue Telegram is an essential communication tool for Russian troops in Ukraine and for volunteers raising funds for the military.

Earlier, the government had promised not to limit Telegram on the battlefield. However, President Vladimir Putin later described uncontrolled communication platforms as a security risk during a public meeting.

Durov Also Faces Investigation in France

Durov was arrested in Paris in 2024 on the grounds that Telegram had been used for criminal purposes such as drug smuggling and child pornography. French law enforcement agencies have put Durov under provisional charges.

Durov stated in March 2025 that he returned to Dubai following several months in France. According to the Paris Prosecutor’s Office, Durov is still formally investigated and has been interrogated several times, including just recently.

At the same time, Russia has been accused of recruiting people through Telegram to conduct sabotage in Ukraine and Europe. The allegations have been constantly rejected by Moscow.