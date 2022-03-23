In an interview with CNN, while replying to a question about the conditions under which Putin would consider using nuclear warheads, his spokesperson Dmitrt Peskov said that nukes can be used in an event of 'existential threat' for Russia.

Russia has said that the use of nuclear weapons cannot be ruled out in an event of an existential threat to the country. In an interview with CNN, while replying to a question about the conditions under which Putin would consider using nuclear warheads, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “If it is an existential threat for our country, then it can be.”

When asked about what Putin thinks he has achieved so far, Peskov stated, “Well, first of all, not yet. He hasn’t achieved yet,” adding the special military operation was, “going on strictly in accordance with the plans and the purposes that were established beforehand.”

Earlier, during the initial days of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s nuclear triad was put on high alert on Putin’s orders. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had termed the decision as a “chilling development” during a UN General Assembly emergency session.