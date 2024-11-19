Russia Revises Nuclear Policy. Does This Make The Use Of Atomic Weapons More Likely?

Russia's new nuclear doctrine lowers the threshold for nuclear use in response to conventional attacks, heightening tensions in the Ukraine conflict. What are the potential triggers for a nuclear response?

In a move that has raised alarms worldwide, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin recently signed a revised version of the country’s nuclear doctrine, officially titled “Basic Principles of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence.” While the document may sound bureaucratic, its contents are deeply concerning—particularly with the latest revisions.

The updated doctrine lowers the threshold for Russia to use its massive nuclear arsenal, giving Putin the option to deploy nuclear weapons in response to a conventional attack backed by a nuclear power. This could include, for example, the U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles used by Ukraine to target Russian soil—a scenario that Moscow claims occurred recently when six missiles hit the Bryansk region.

What is Russia’s Nuclear Doctrine?

Russia’s nuclear doctrine outlines the conditions under which the country might use nuclear weapons. First approved by Putin in 2020, the most recent version has been updated to reflect growing tensions, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. While the doctrine still positions nuclear weapons as a deterrent, the revised version spells out when Moscow might actually use them—most notably in response to conventional attacks that threaten Russia’s territorial integrity.

Since the war in Ukraine began, Putin and other Russian officials have repeatedly warned the West about the potential use of nuclear weapons, especially as Kyiv has received increasing support from NATO nations. Despite these threats, Western countries have continued to send advanced weapons to Ukraine, including long-range missiles that have struck Russian territory.

Key Changes in the Doctrine: Nuclear Response Triggers

The latest revision to Russia’s nuclear doctrine introduces significant changes, most notably by expanding the conditions under which Moscow could resort to nuclear weapons. The revised document outlines the following scenarios that could trigger a Russian nuclear response:

Nuclear or Mass Destruction Weapons: Russia could use nuclear weapons in retaliation against the use of nuclear or other weapons of mass destruction against Russia or its allies. Conventional Aggression with Nuclear Support: A conventional attack on Russia or Belarus, if backed by a nuclear power, would be seen as joint aggression, justifying a nuclear response. Ballistic Missile Threats: Russia could retaliate with nuclear weapons if it receives credible intelligence about the launch of ballistic missiles targeting Russian or allied territories. Attack on Critical Russian Facilities: If an adversary’s actions threaten Russia’s ability to retaliate with nuclear strikes—such as attacking key government or military installations—nuclear weapons may be used. Threats to Sovereignty: Any aggression involving conventional weapons that poses a severe threat to Russia’s sovereignty or territorial integrity could trigger nuclear retaliation. Aircraft or Missile Launches: Nuclear weapons may be deployed in response to the launch of strategic aircraft, missiles, or drones, particularly if they cross into Russian airspace.

A Dangerous Escalation: Could Ukraine’s Missile Strikes Trigger Nuclear War?

The timing of the updated doctrine is critical. The new policy was signed just days after the U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with longer-range missiles capable of striking deep into Russian territory. This escalation has led many experts to question whether such actions could bring the world closer to nuclear conflict.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has openly acknowledged that strikes on Russian soil, especially those using long-range missiles, could trigger a nuclear response under the new doctrine. This marks the first time the Kremlin has directly linked the use of such missiles with the potential for nuclear retaliation.

Why This Matters: The Risk of a Global Conflict

The rhetoric surrounding Russia’s nuclear doctrine is shifting from deterrence to a more provocative stance. While the doctrine remains vague in some areas to keep options open, its implications are clear: Russia is willing to escalate the conflict to unprecedented levels if it perceives a significant threat to its territorial integrity, even from conventional military strikes.

Some experts, like Tatiana Stanovaya of the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Center, warn that the current situation offers Putin a dangerous temptation to escalate. She notes that Putin may now present the West with two stark choices: either face the risk of a nuclear war or concede to Russia’s demands to end the war on its terms.

Global Reactions: Will the West Back Down?

Despite the growing nuclear threat, the United States has not altered its nuclear posture, according to a U.S. National Security Council official. The Biden administration has continued to stand firm in supporting Ukraine, and many experts suggest that the Kremlin’s nuclear rhetoric, while alarming, may not necessarily lead to immediate action.

However, some analysts argue that Russia could escalate the conflict in other ways, such as through proxy warfare or cyberattacks, before resorting to nuclear weapons.

Could We Be on the Brink of World War III?

Russian officials, including former president Dmitry Medvedev, have warned that the use of NATO missiles by Ukraine to strike Russian territory could be seen as an attack by the West, potentially triggering a nuclear response. Medvedev has even suggested that such an escalation could lead to World War III, further highlighting the extreme stakes involved.

What Comes Next?

As Russia’s nuclear doctrine evolves, the global community is left grappling with the growing threat of nuclear escalation. The recent revision is a reminder of the volatility in Russia’s approach to international conflict and its willingness to escalate matters to the most extreme level. While a nuclear strike remains unlikely in the immediate term, the potential for increased tension and conflict is higher than ever.

A High-Stakes Situation

The updated nuclear doctrine marks a dangerous escalation in Russia’s approach to its military conflict with Ukraine and its broader geopolitical stance. By lowering the threshold for nuclear weapons use, Putin is sending a clear message that Russia will not hesitate to use its nuclear arsenal in the face of perceived threats—whether conventional or nuclear.

As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, the world watches with bated breath, hoping that diplomacy can prevent further escalation and the catastrophic consequences of nuclear war.