Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday said the Kremlin is prepared to negotiate a new agreement on Black Sea shipping, potentially paving the way for a ceasefire with Ukraine, foreign media reported.

Lavrov, however, stressed that any such agreement would require the US to instruct Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to adhere to its terms, according to Reuters.​

“We will need clear guarantees. And given the sad experience of agreements with just Kyiv, the guarantees can only be the result of an order from Washington to Zelenskyy and his team to do one thing and not the other,” Lavrov reportedly said in televised comments.

The development follows the collapse of a previous agreement in 2023 intended to facilitate safe shipping in the Black Sea amid ongoing conflict. The original deal, which was crucial for Ukrainian grain exports, was disrupted due to escalating tensions, the report stated.​

Reports suggest the recent discussions between US and Russian officials in Saudi Arabia focussed on establishing a maritime ceasefire to replace the Black Sea agreement.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin has signalled that it is analysing the outcomes of these talks before considering the next steps, all while suggesting that the content of the discussions will not be made public.

