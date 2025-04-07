Home
Monday, April 7, 2025
Russia Says Ready To Mediate In US-Iran Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin has expressed its willingness to help resolve the escalating tensions between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program.

Russia Says Ready To Mediate In US-Iran Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin has expressed its willingness to help resolve the escalating tensions between the US and Iran over Tehran's nuclear program,


The Kremlin has expressed its willingness to help resolve the escalating tensions between the US and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program, Reuters reported on Monday. The development comes amid increasing concerns over the possibility of military action after President Donald Trump demanded that Iran agree to a new nuclear deal or face potential bombing.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that Russia was in “constant consultations” with its Iranian partners, particularly on the issue of the nuclear deal, the report said.

Peskov reportedly said Russia would continue to engage in dialogue on the issue and is ready to make “every effort” to help resolve the situation through political and diplomatic channels. “This process will continue, including in the near future,” Peskov said, according to Reuters.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have escalated since Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear agreement between Tehran and world powers. The deal had placed strict limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Since the U.S. withdrawal, Iran has resumed certain nuclear activities, and the U.S. has ramped up its demands for a new agreement.

Trump’s Threats and Iran’s Response

President Trump’s warning of military action against Iran has caused widespread concern in the Middle East and beyond. Trump has repeatedly said the U.S. could consider bombing Iran if the country does not agree to a new nuclear deal. Tehran, however, has resisted direct negotiations, with senior Iranian officials warning that countries hosting U.S. military bases in the region could be targeted if conflict escalates.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov recently warned that Trump’s stance regarding potential strikes on Iran would only serve to “complicate the situation” and could have “catastrophic” consequences for the wider region.

Over the past few years, President Vladimir Putin has worked to rebuild relations with the U.S., though this rapprochement has been met with skepticism in Ukraine and Europe. At the same time, Russia has strengthened its ties with Tehran, particularly since the conflict in Ukraine. In January, Russia and Iran signed a strategic partnership treaty, seeking to boost their bilateral relations.

Filed under

Iran Nuclear Deal Iran nuclear programme Kremlin russia United States US-Iran nuclear tensions

