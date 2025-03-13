Home
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Russia Seeks To Prolong War, Postpone Peace: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy said “for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made.”

Russia Seeks To Prolong War, Postpone Peace: Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy


Russia is seeking “to prolong the war and postpone peace for as long as possible”, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said while expressing hope that “US pressure will be sufficient to compel” Moscow to end the war.

Weighing in the debate on the US proposals for ceasefire in Ukraine, Zelenskyy stressed that “for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made.”

“Ukraine is committed to moving quickly toward peace, and we are prepared to do our part in creating all of the conditions for a reliable, durable, and decent peace”, Zelenskyy wrote in a detailed post on X.

“Our representatives informed the US side about Ukraine’s principled positions. Ukraine was ready for an air and sea ceasefire, but the US proposed extending it to land. Ukraine welcomes this proposal. The control of such a ceasefire remains an important issue, and we appreciate the United States’ willingness to organise the technical aspects of such control,” the post read.

Incidentally, the Ukrainian president’s remarks came around the same time as the comments made by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aide on the ceasefire plan, suggesting the proposal would amount to “nothing more than a temporary respite for the Ukrainian military and a chance for it to regroup”.

Underlining that the Ukrainian team was “prepared to continue working constructively with all partners in America, Europe, and other parts of the world”, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude toward Saudi Arabia and “personally to the Crown Prince for providing a platform for our delegations to work”.

 

Russia Seeks To Prolong War, Postpone Peace: Zelenskyy
