Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
Russia Seeks to Remove Key US President Envoy from Ukraine Peace Talks, Sources Say

Keith Kellogg, America's representative in the Russia- Ukraine peace negotiations, has missed several top-level gatherings over the last few weeks, including a session on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

Russia Seeks to Remove Key US President Envoy from Ukraine Peace Talks, Sources Say


Keith Kellogg, America’s representative in the Russia- Ukraine peace negotiations, has missed several top-level gatherings over the last few weeks, including a session on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.

In this gathering, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with a Ukrainian group. He did not attend a meeting in Saudi Arabia in February with Russian delegates either.

It is not known if Kellogg’s absence is directly related to a request from Russian officials or when the request was made. Yet, an American official has confirmed that the request has not been obeyed, adding that Kellogg’s senior representative, Eli Rosner, represented him at the most recent Saudi meeting.

Russia’s Request and the US Response

The Washington Russian embassy did not respond to the issue. In the meantime, National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt reaffirmed Kellogg’s contribution toward ending the Ukraine war.

“President Trump has leveraged the skills of several senior administration staff to help end the war in Ukraine in a peaceful manner,” Hewitt said on Thursday night.

During last week’s Saudi gathering, Ukraine and the United States agreed on a 30-day ceasefire in principle. The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, has since noted that the initiative needs to undergo major changes prior to its approval.

Kellogg’s diplomatic engagements

The Kremlin’s request to bar Kellogg, first reported by NBC News, comes after complaints from former Russian officials who view him as too pro-Kyiv. Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general, has been more vocal in his opposition to Russian aggression than some other US officials.

He sharply criticized Russia’s massive bombardments of Ukrainian cities over Christmas, describing them as “wrong” and “brutal.

Despite his strong stance, Kellogg has defended Trump’s policies, including the recent decision to pause some intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Before that, Kellogg was the chief of staff to the National Security Council under Trump’s first term and national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence. He has been an active participant in diplomatic engagements, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv in February and having discussions with NATO leaders throughout Europe.

Although some of Trump’s supporters in private worry that Kellogg is too hawkish, others say his presence adds ideological diversity to Trump’s advisory circle.

ALSO READ: UN Security Council Condemns Violence in Syria’s Coastal Region, Says Diplomats

