Russia Set to Hold Joint Naval Exercises With China & Iran in Indian Ocean: Reports

The maneuvers will take place in waters not far from the port of Chabahar in Iran, the report said.

Russia is set to hold joint naval exercises with China and Iran in the Indian Ocean later this month, the Chinese defense ministry said on Sunday. The ‘Security Belt-2025’ joint exercise in the waters not far from Iran will be held later in March, the Russian state media TASS reported, citing a statement by the Chinese defense ministry.

The Chinese fleet includes a destroyer and a supply ship, and the exercise plan involves drills on striking maritime targets, damage control, and joint search and rescue.

The aim is to strengthen military mutual trust and foster pragmatic cooperation among the naval forces of the participating countries, Chinese state media Xinhua reported, quoting the country’s defence ministry.

According to an IRNA report, observers from the Azerbaijan Republic, South Africa, Oman, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Iraq, the UAE, and Sri Lanka will monitor the exercise.

Vessels from the Iranian Navy and the Naval Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will also participate in the drills, marking the seventh edition of “Security Belt” exercises by Iran, Russia and China, according to the media office of Iran.

An agreement was signed in January this year between the Russian president Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to boost cooperation in areas including trade and the military.

Ties between Iran and the US have come under strain after US president Donald Trump called for a deal to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, a move Tehran condemned as “bullying”.

Earlier this week, Trump said that he sent a letter to the Iranian leadership seeking to initiate talks on a nuclear deal. Following this, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, said “there are two ways Iran can be handled: militarily, or you make a deal”.

Speaking during a meeting with senior Iranian officials, Khamenei dismissed the entire premise, accusing the US of seeking even greater restrictions than in previous negotiations.

“Some bully governments insist on negotiations,” he said, according to state media. “But their negotiations are not aimed at solving issues, but to dominate and impose their own expectations,” he reportedly said.