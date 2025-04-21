Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Russia Strikes Ukraine After Easter Ceasefire Ends

Russia Strikes Ukraine After Easter Ceasefire Ends

Russia has resumed attacks on Ukraine with massive drone strikes and several missiles a day after Easter.

Russia Strikes Ukraine After Easter Ceasefire Ends

Russia has resumed attacks on Ukraine with massive drone strikes and several missiles a day after Easter.


Russia has resumed attacks on Ukraine with massive drone strikes and several missiles a day after Easter. “The overnight assault targeted Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on Telegram. About 96 drones and three missiles were reportedly launched in overnight attacks targeting Ukraine.

Reports suggest there were no immediate injuries or major damages from the attacks. “The nature of Ukraine’s actions will remain symmetrical. A ceasefire will be met with a ceasefire, and Russian strikes will be met with our own in defense. Actions always speak louder than words,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Ukrainian forces fired on Russian positions 444 times during the ceasefire period and launched more than 900 drone attacks,” the Russian Defence Ministry said. Three people were confirmed dead after Russia resumed its attacks on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed hopes that the two sides could strike an agreement in the coming days, without elaborating on details.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Kremlin Says US Ruling Out NATO Membership for Ukraine Gives Russia ‘Satisfaction’

Filed under

russia Russia-Ukraine Easter Ceasefire ukraine

Shri Ram Mohan Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi Airport Runway Upgrade
Pope Francis

Did Pope Francis Die Of Cerebral Haemorrhage And Not Pneumonia? New Reports Reveal Shocking Details
A Delta Air Lines flight

Delta Flight Evacuated After Engine Fire at Orlando Airport
Russia has resumed attack

Russia Strikes Ukraine After Easter Ceasefire Ends
As Trump hosts the White

Explained: What Is the White House Easter Egg Roll? A Look at the History and...
Reddit is experiencing a

Is Reddit Down? Here’s What We Know About the Ongoing Outage
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi Airport Runway Upgrade

Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Chairs High-Level Meeting On Delhi Airport Runway Upgrade

Did Pope Francis Die Of Cerebral Haemorrhage And Not Pneumonia? New Reports Reveal Shocking Details

Did Pope Francis Die Of Cerebral Haemorrhage And Not Pneumonia? New Reports Reveal Shocking Details

Delta Flight Evacuated After Engine Fire at Orlando Airport

Delta Flight Evacuated After Engine Fire at Orlando Airport

Explained: What Is the White House Easter Egg Roll? A Look at the History and Tradition

Explained: What Is the White House Easter Egg Roll? A Look at the History and...

Is Reddit Down? Here’s What We Know About the Ongoing Outage

Is Reddit Down? Here’s What We Know About the Ongoing Outage

Entertainment

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Kanye West Celebrates Hitler’s Birthday On Easter, Posts Shocking Antisemitic Rants

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Yash To Battle Kunal Kapoor Before Facing Ranbir Kapoor In Intense Action Sequence In Nitesh

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave