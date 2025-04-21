Russia Strikes Ukraine After Easter Ceasefire Ends

Russia has resumed attacks on Ukraine with massive drone strikes and several missiles a day after Easter.

Russia has resumed attacks on Ukraine with massive drone strikes and several missiles a day after Easter. “The overnight assault targeted Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian Air Force wrote on Telegram. About 96 drones and three missiles were reportedly launched in overnight attacks targeting Ukraine.

Reports suggest there were no immediate injuries or major damages from the attacks. “The nature of Ukraine’s actions will remain symmetrical. A ceasefire will be met with a ceasefire, and Russian strikes will be met with our own in defense. Actions always speak louder than words,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“Ukrainian forces fired on Russian positions 444 times during the ceasefire period and launched more than 900 drone attacks,” the Russian Defence Ministry said. Three people were confirmed dead after Russia resumed its attacks on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed hopes that the two sides could strike an agreement in the coming days, without elaborating on details.

