Russia Strikes Ukraine For Second Night Killing 20 As U.S. Halts Intelligence Sharing

Russia launched another wave of aerial attacks on Ukraine for a second consecutive night on Saturday, following the United States’ decision to stop sharing satellite imagery with Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said. The strikes have left at least 20 people dead.

The U.S. move to withhold intelligence and military aid follows a tense visit to Washington last week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Donald Trump is pressuring Ukraine to negotiate a peace deal with Russia, which has intensified its assaults.

Ukraine’s Defenses Weakened by U.S. Decision

The decision to withhold satellite imagery has significantly hindered Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against Russian attacks and to carry out strikes inside Russian territory.

“This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians,” Polish President Donald Tusk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday. “More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine.”

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, multiple strikes late Friday killed at least 11 people, according to regional Governor Vadym Filashkin. An additional six people died in four towns near the front lines, where Russian forces have been making steady advances.

In the northeastern Kharkiv region, three more civilians lost their lives when a Russian drone struck a workshop, emergency services reported. Filashkin declared Saturday a day of mourning, warning that more victims may still be trapped under the rubble.

Russia Targets Rescuers in Dobropillya, Ukraine

Russia fired two ballistic missiles into the frontline town of Dobropillya before launching another strike aimed at rescuers responding to the initial attack, President Zelenskyy said. Five children were among the wounded.

“It is a vile and inhumane intimidation tactic to which the Russians often resort,” Zelenskyy stated.

Just a day before the strikes, Russia launched a major assault on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, using dozens of missiles and drones. The attacks crippled Ukraine’s ability to provide heat and electricity to civilians, as well as power weapons factories crucial to the country’s defense.

Trump Defends Putin’s Actions Against Ukraine

When asked on Friday whether Russian President Vladimir Putin was exploiting the U.S. pause on intelligence-sharing to escalate attacks, Trump responded: “I think he’s doing what anybody else would.”

Although Zelenskyy did not directly address the intelligence-sharing halt on Saturday, he welcomed Trump’s proposal to impose large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace settlement are reached.

“Everything that helps Putin finance the war must be broken,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy Plans Diplomatic Efforts in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy announced plans to visit Saudi Arabia later this week for discussions on potential pathways to end the war. In a post on X, he stated that he would meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, while his team would remain in the country to engage with U.S. officials.

“Ukraine has been seeking peace from the very first second of this war,” Zelenskyy wrote. “Realistic proposals are on the table. The key is to move quickly and effectively.”

Massive Aerial Assault Over Ukraine

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russian forces launched three Iskander missiles and 145 drones across the country overnight. The assault included a mix of attack and decoy drones aimed at overwhelming Ukraine’s air defenses. Ukrainian forces managed to shoot down one missile and 79 drones, while 54 additional drones crashed without causing damage.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 31 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 26 over the Krasnodar region.

Falling debris from one of the drones sparked a fire at the KINEF oil refinery in Russia’s northern Leningrad region, according to regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko. No casualties were reported.

