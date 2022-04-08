In the explanation of the vote, T.S Tirumurti, Permanent representative of India to the United Nations, asserted that since the inception of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy and expressed that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives.

As the Russia Ukraine war enters Day 43, The United Nations on Friday suspended Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council. 93 countries voted in favour of the resolution to suspend Russia from UNHRC, 24 countries voted against it and 58 countries, including India, abstained from voting in the favour of the draft resolution.

In the explanation of the vote, T.S Tirumurti, Permanent representative of India to the United Nations, asserted that since the inception of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy and expressed that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives.

Calling for an immediate end to violence, India said that if India has chosen any side, it is the side of peace. Expressing concern over the worsening situation, India reiterated its call for end to all hostilities. It added that when human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option.

Reacting to the recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha, India condemned the killings and supported the call for an independent investigation. It added that the impact of the crisis has also been felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy crisis and it is in collective interest to work constructively towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict.