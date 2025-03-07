The attack is the largest-scale Russian assault involving ships based in the Black Sea since January, Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said.

At least 18 people were left injured in an overnight attack carried out by Russia in Ukraine, BBC reported, quoting local authorities. The attack targetted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and gas production facilities, the report quoted the war-torn country’s energy minister as saying.

The attack—first of its kind since the US blocked military aid to Ukraine—is the largest-scale Russian assault involving ships based in the Black Sea since January, Ukrainian navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said, according to the British broadcaster.

Pletenchuk told Ukrainian TV that around 20 missiles were fired overnight, even as he added that Russia’s Black Sea fleet was still “less active” than last year.

