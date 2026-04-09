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Home > World News > Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries

Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries

Russian drone strikes hit Ukraine’s Odesa region, damaging power infrastructure as attacks across eastern regions kill one and injure several. Latest updates from Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and more.

Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure in Odesa (Representational Image from ANI)
Russia Targets Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure in Odesa (Representational Image from ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 9, 2026 03:54:43 IST

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Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries

Russian drone strikes damaged a power substation in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region on Wednesday, officials said, as attacks in eastern areas killed one person and injured at least eight others.

Emergency Response Underway in Odesa

Odesa governor Oleh Kiper said emergency teams were working at the site, adding that no injuries were reported in the region.

Energy firm DTEK confirmed that one of its substations was hit, noting repair crews are waiting for safety clearance. The company added that the region has been under near-constant Russian attacks.

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Odesa Remains Key Target in Prolonged Conflict

Energy infrastructure has been under attack in Ukraine for many months. The Black Sea port of Odesa, vital to many Ukrainian exports, and areas in the surrounding region, have been frequent targets of the Russian military in four years of conflict.

The governor of southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov, said an overnight strike by Russian glide bombs killed a man in a village outside the region’s main town, also called Zaporizhzhia. Two women were injured.

Dnipropetrovsk Faces Repeated Attacks

The governor of adjacent Dnipropetrovsk region, Oleksandr Ganzha, said Russian drones and artillery had attacked a string of towns nearly 40 times throughout the day. At least three people were injured.

Officials also reported injuries from drone attacks in Sloviansk, near the front line in eastern Donetsk region, and in Kherson Region in the south and Sumy Region on the border with Russia.

(With Inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Pakistan Pretending To Be Peacemaker In US-Iran Ceasefire: Mediator Or Just A Convenient Channel For Washington’s Strategy?

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Tags: breaking international newsodesa attack newsrussia drone strikes ukrainerussia ukraine conflict 2026russia-ukraine warrussian strikes odesaukraine drone attack casualtiesukraine war latest updates

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Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries

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Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries

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Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries
Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries
Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries
Russia Targets Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure in Odesa, Attacks Across Multiple Regions Report Deaths And Injuries

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