Friday, September 20, 2024
Russia To Expand Drone Fleet To 1.4 Million Units, Says Putin

President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Russia is set to increase its drone production nearly tenfold this year.

Russia To Expand Drone Fleet To 1.4 Million Units, Says Putin

President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that Russia is set to increase its drone production nearly tenfold this year. The ambitious plan aims to ramp up production to around 1.4 million drones to support the country’s military efforts in Ukraine.

The Role of Drones in the Ukraine Conflict

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, drones have played a pivotal role in the conflict. The 1,000-kilometre front line has seen extensive use of drones for various purposes including surveillance, intelligence gathering, and attacks on infrastructure and military assets. Drones have proven to be effective tools for targeting infantry, sabotaging key facilities, and striking arsenals, significantly impacting both the battlefield dynamics and the ability to collect critical data.

READ MORE: IDF Targets Over 100 Hezbollah Rocket Sites In Intense Lebanon Air Strikes

Putin’s Vision for Increased Drone Production

During a meeting in St Petersburg, Putin detailed that Russia delivered approximately 140,000 drones of various types to its armed forces in 2023. Looking forward, the goal is to increase production to nearly 1.4 million units. He underscored the importance of responding swiftly to battlefield demands, asserting, “Whoever reacts faster to these demands on the battlefield wins.” Putin highlighted that Russia is achieving near-weekly advancements in drone technology, stressing the need for accelerated production.

Drones’ Impact and Future Developments

Both Russia and Ukraine have expanded their drone production capabilities and acquired drones from abroad. Inexpensive first-person view (FPV) drones, initially intended for civilian use, have emerged as effective military tools. These drones, often equipped with explosives, are piloted to crash into targets, delivering substantial damage at relatively low costs.

A significant recent event involved a large-scale Ukrainian drone attack that caused a massive explosion at an arsenal in Russia’s Tver region. Acknowledging the rising threat posed by drones, Putin emphasized the necessity of enhancing Russia’s drone defenses, including developing technology to detect, confuse, and neutralize attacking drones.

In conclusion, Putin reiterated the urgency of scaling up drone production, stating, “The key task is to produce a wide range of aerial unmanned vehicles as quickly as possible.”

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ:  Sri Lankan Election: Premadasa Stands Out Among Top Presidential Candidates

