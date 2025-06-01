Russia Train Derailment: 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Bridge Collapses Near Ukraine Border

Emergency response efforts are ongoing, with around 180 personnel deployed to the scene to rescue and recover victims. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said its focus remains on search and rescue operations.

At least seven people were killed and 30 others hospitalized after a tragic bridge collapse led to a train derailment in Russia’s Bryansk region, near the Ukrainian border.

At least seven people were killed and 30 others hospitalized after a tragic bridge collapse led to a train derailment in Russia’s Bryansk region, near the Ukrainian border. The incident occurred on Saturday evening, with Russian authorities citing “illegal interference” as the cause.

According to Russian Railways, the locomotive and several cars derailed after colliding with a collapsed span of a road bridge. “The collapse occurred due to illegal interference in the operation of transport infrastructure,” the company said on its official Telegram channel.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz confirmed that two children were among those injured, with one in critical condition. The deceased include the train’s locomotive driver, as reported by Russian state news agencies quoting medical sources.

Emergency response efforts are ongoing, with around 180 personnel deployed to the scene to rescue and recover victims. Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said its focus remains on search and rescue operations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unverified claims

Unofficial reports from Russia’s Baza Telegram channel, which often posts updates from security and law enforcement sources, suggested the bridge may have been deliberately blown up. However, this claim remains unverified, and there has been no immediate response from Ukrainian authorities.

The train was en route from Klimovo to Moscow when it crashed in the Vygonichskyi district of Bryansk, located approximately 100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The area has witnessed cross-border attacks, drone strikes, and covert operations since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war over three years ago.

As tensions persist in the border regions, international calls for peace continue. U.S. President Donald Trump has urged both Moscow and Kyiv to resume negotiations, while Russia has proposed a second round of peace talks in Istanbul next week. Ukraine, however, has yet to confirm its participation, demanding concrete proposals from the Kremlin before proceeding.

ALSO READ: Trump Drops Jared Isaacman As NASA Chief Nominee Amid Musk Ties