Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal: What Is China’s Role In The Ceasefire?

The long-standing war between Russia and Ukraine has once again reached a critical moment as negotiations for a possible 30-day ceasefire take center stage. Ukraine has agreed to the proposal, and the United States is pushing for Russia’s approval. However, the biggest question remains: Will Russian President Vladimir Putin agree?

With diplomatic efforts intensifying, US officials are heading to Moscow to secure a breakthrough. But what does the ceasefire proposal include, and what are Russia’s demands? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest developments.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

US Sends Envoys to Moscow for Ceasefire Talks

In a major diplomatic move, former US President Donald Trump revealed that American negotiators are on their way to Russia to secure a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war. “People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully, we can get a ceasefire from Russia,” Trump said during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, as reported by AFP.

The White House confirmed that Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff, a key mediator in both the Gaza and Ukraine wars, will visit Moscow this week. Additionally, reports from The Guardian indicate that US envoys may meet with President Vladimir Putin by the end of the week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, the White House stated that US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has already begun discussions with his Russian counterpart to explore the possibility of a peace deal.

Key Points of the Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal

The US-Ukraine ceasefire proposal consists of four main points, aimed at de-escalating tensions and moving toward a lasting peace agreement.

1. 30-Day Interim Ceasefire Agreement

A major diplomatic breakthrough occurred in Saudi Arabia, where top US and Ukrainian officials reached an agreement on a 30-day halt in the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted the ceasefire, but Russia has not yet responded.

The ceasefire will only take effect if Russia agrees to it.

A joint US-Ukraine statement, released on March 11, read, “Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation.”

2. Unfreezing of US Aid to Ukraine

The United States has agreed to lift its pause on intelligence-sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

This move comes as Ukraine continues to struggle against Russian military advances and requires additional support.

3. Exchange of Prisoners of War and Humanitarian Relief

The ceasefire deal includes provisions for the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of Ukrainian children forcibly transferred to Russia.

The joint statement emphasized the importance of humanitarian efforts during the ceasefire period, “The delegations [of the US and Ukraine] also discussed the importance of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the above-mentioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.”

4. US-Ukraine Minerals Agreement

The US and Ukraine have agreed to sign a deal granting the United States access to Ukraine’s mineral resources.

Trump has insisted that the deal is necessary to repay the United States for the over $180 billion in aid sent to Kyiv since the war began.

The official press statement confirmed:

“Both countries’ presidents agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine’s economy and guarantee Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security.”

The US also committed to discussing these proposals with Russian representatives, while Ukraine emphasized that European partners must be involved in the peace process.

What Are Russia’s Demands?

Although Russia has not officially responded to the ceasefire proposal, sources close to the matter have suggested that Moscow has presented a list of demands to the US.

According to Reuters, Russia’s conditions for ending the war and resetting relations with Washington include:

Ukraine must not join NATO. Recognition of Russia’s control over Crimea and four additional Ukrainian provinces that Russia claims as its territory. No deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine.

While these demands align with Russia’s previous conditions, it remains unclear whether Moscow is open to peace talks before these terms are met.

The Russian government has confirmed that it is reviewing the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire before issuing an official response.

Will There Be a Ceasefire?

With Ukraine agreeing to the 30-day ceasefire and the US pushing Russia for approval, the possibility of a temporary halt in the war depends entirely on Vladimir Putin’s decision.

Diplomatic efforts are at a critical stage, and if Russia refuses to agree, the conflict may escalate further. However, if Moscow accepts, it could pave the way for a longer-term peace process between Ukraine and Russia.

As negotiations continue in Moscow, the world watches closely, hoping that the war-torn region may finally see a pause in hostilities and a step toward lasting peace.