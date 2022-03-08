Live Updates
All 694 Indian students stranded in Sumy have left for Poltava today: Hardeep Singh Puri
The Union Minister said on Tuesday, "Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students remain stranded in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava."
This comes after Russia and Ukraine agreed to a ceasefire to establish humanitarian corridors in major Ukrainian cities - Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol.
Two million people have now fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries, UN tells BBC
On Sunday, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi had said that 1.5 million people had fled into Ukraine's neighbouring countries as a result of the Russian military operations in the country.
At least nine dead in bombing of Ukraine city of Sumy, reports AFP
Rescuers cited by AFP have informed that at least nine people have been killed in the bombing of the Ukrainian city of Sumy. The city is one of the most active conflict zones in Ukraine currently. Earlier today, Russia declared a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol for the movement of civilians and relief materials.