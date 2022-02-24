Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a special “military operation” to protect Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country. This comes hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has not posed and will not pose a threat to Russia.

Here are the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

[FEB 24,2022 18:02]

Indian embassy in Ukraine asks nationals to stay in bomb shelters

Movement of people is now difficult in Ukraine as it is under martial law and those hearing air sirens and bomb warnings should find nearby bomb shelters, the Indian embassy in Kyiv said in a fresh advisory to Indians there. ‘As you are aware, Ukraine is under martial law, which has made movement difficult,’ it said.

[FEB 24,2022 17:22]

EU to hit Russiawith new sanctions over ‘barbaric’ attack on Ukraine

European Union leaders will impose new sanctions on Russia, freezing its assets, halting its banks’ access to European financial markets and targeting ‘Kremlin interests’ over its ‘barbaric attack’ on Ukraine, senior officials said on Thursday.

[FEB 24,2022 17:07]

‘Catastrophe for the continent’: Boris Johnson on Russia-Ukraine conflict

This is a catastrophe for our continent.



I will make an address to the nation this morning on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



I will also speak to fellow G7 leaders and I am calling for an urgent meeting of all NATO leaders as soon as possible. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

[FEB 24,2022 16:47]

PM Modi to chair a meeting with defence, foreign and home minister on Ukraine-Russia crisis

[FEB 24,2022 16:45]

Nepal urges all sides to exercise restraint

Noting that Nepal opposes any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance, the Himalayan nation on Thursday called on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint not to escalate tension.

“The Government of Nepal has been closely following the developments in Ukraine. Nepal calls on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint not to escalate tension,” Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

[FEB 24,2022 16:25]

Ukraine attack ‘An act of great evil’ says Anglican leader

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the world’s highest-ranking Anglican cleric, called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “an act of great evil”.

[FEB 24,2022 16:15]

Moldova closing airspace over Russia’s Ukraine invasion

Moldova said on Thursday it was closing its airspace in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Belarus said it was shutting “part” of its airspace, reports news agency AFP.

[FEB 24,2022 15:50]

More than 40 Ukraine soldiers, nearly 10 civilians killed: Ukraine President

More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians died in the first hours of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters on Thursday.

[FEB 24,2022 15:20]

Ukraine breaks diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday broke off Kyiv’s diplomatic relations with Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of its Western-backed neighbour, reports news agency AFP. “We broke off diplomatic relations with Russia,” Zelensky said in a video message.

[FEB 24,2022 15:06]

China dismisses Russian military action in Ukraine as ‘invasion’

Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for the Chinese foreign ministry, dismissed a foreign journalist’s description of Russian military action in Ukraine as an “invasion”. Addressing a regular daily briefing on , Chunying said China has called for “all parties involved” in the Ukraine situation to “exercise restraint”.

[FEB 24,2022 14:46]

Ukraine clams they killed ‘around 50 Russian occupiers’, reports AFP

Ukraine has said that it killed ‘around 50 Russian occupiers’, reported news agency AFP.

[FEB 24,2022 14:40]

Explosion reported at Mariupol airport

An explosion has been reported at the airport in Mariupol, the second largest city in the Donetsk region in Eastern Ukraine.

[FEB 24,2022 14:36]

EU Ambassadors meet to discuss Ukraine situation

Ambassadors of European Union nations kickstart their emergency meeting.

[FEB 24,2022 14:26]

‘Carry passport, documents at all times’: India suggests nationals in Ukraine

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a second advisory Thursday, informing that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals in the wake of the closure of Ukrainian airspace.

[FEB 24,2022 14:08]

UN chief made statements ‘not compatible with his status’says Russian FM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused UN chief Antonio Guterres of being “susceptible to pressure by the West” and making statements on Ukraine that are “not compatible with his status”. Lavrov made these remarks during the opening talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen Wednesday, Russia’s official TASS news agency reported.

[FEB 24,2022 13:38]

Poland Calls For Emergency NATO Consultations

Poland asked NATO to activate Article 4, which calls for emergency consultations if a member is threatened, after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine. Poland’s ambassador in Brussels, where NATO is based, “submitted a request to the NATO secretary general, together with a group of allies,” Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller revealed.

[FEB 24,2022 13:34]

Ukraine central bank limits withdrawals

Ukraine’s central bank governor says they have limited cash withdrawals from accounts to 100,000 Hryvnia (Ukranian currency) per day.

[FEB 24,2022 13:17]

Russians armed forces entering Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

#RussiaUkraineConflict Visuals of Russian Armed forces entering Ukraine's Kharkiv region. pic.twitter.com/7aDhLlc9K0 — NewsX (@NewsX) February 24, 2022

[FEB 24,2022 13:10]

Moscow stock market plunges nearly 29%

[FEB 24,2022 12:56]

7 killed, 9 injured in shelling, says Ukraine

Ukraine said that at least 7 people have been killed, 9 wounded by Russian shelling, according to a Reuters report.

[FEB 24,2022 12:42]

US embassy announces security alert for US nationals

[FEB 24,2022 12:35]

Smoke fumes out of a military installation near the airport, tanks move into the city

Smoke fumes out of a military installation near the airport, tanks move into the city, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Mariupol: Reuters pic.twitter.com/UH42Rl05Er — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

[FEB 24,2022 12:27]

Russian-backed separatists say they now control two towns in the Luhansk region of Ukraine: Reuters

[FEB 24,2022 12:14]

India issues advisory, asks those travelling to Kyiv to return to their cities

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a new advisory for citizens in Ukraine asking all those who are travelling to Kyiv to return to their cities, especially safer places along the western bordering countries.

All those who are travelling to Kyiv, incl those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries: Embassy of India in Kyiv, Ukraine #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/QAxAdK0FQ4 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

[FEB 24,2022 12:04]

‘Putin attacked, but no one is running away’: Ukraine minister assures citizens

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter to assure citizens in the wake of the Russian attack.

To Ukrainians around the globe:



Putin attacked, but no one is running away. Army, diplomats, everyone is working. Ukraine fights. Ukraine will defend itself. Ukraine will win.



Share the truth about Putin’s invasion in your countries and call on governments to act immediately. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

[FEB 24,2022 11:54]

China tells Chinese nationals in Ukraine to stay at home as precaution

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine Thursday told its nationals in Ukraine to stay put at home as a precautionary measure, following the bombings of some Ukrainian cities and deployment of military operations in the country.

[FEB 24,2022 11:44]

Ukraine’s military infrastructure neutralised, says Russia

Ukraine military says five Russian planes and a Russian helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region, reports Reuters. Meanwhile, Russian defence ministry said that Ukrain’s air bases and military infrastructure has been neutralised, reports IFX news agency.

[FEB 24,2022 11:42]

5 Russian planes, a helicopter shot down, says Ukraine

Ukraine military says five Russian planes and a Russian helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region, reports Reuters.

[FEB 24,2022 11:32]

Ukrainian President announces martial law in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday morning introduced martial law, urging citizens to remain calm amid Russia’s military operations.

[FEB 24,2022 11:25]

Ukraine’s military says it shot down a Russian aircraft

Ukrainian officials also said Russian artillery shelling of border positions is ongoing

[FEB 24,2022 11:22]

Russia rules out any threat to Ukrainian civilians

Russia has ruled out any threat to Ukrainian civilians as it carries out military operations in the country, local media reported.

[FEB 24,2022 11:20]

Air Raid Sirens Ring In Centre Of Kyiv Amid Russian ‘Invasion’

Air raid sirens rang out in downtown Kyiv on Thursday as cities across Ukraine were hit with what Ukrainian officials said were Russian missile strikes and artillery, reported AFP.

[FEB 24,2022 11:12]

UK and its allies will respond decisively- Boris Johnson

The UK and its allies will respond decisively to Russia’s “unprovoked” attack on Ukraine, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday. Taking to his Twitter handle, Johnson said that he is appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the next steps. “President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively,” he stated.

[FEB 24,2022 10:50]

Canada condemns Russia’s move

Condemning Russia’s military operation in eastern Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday called on Moscow to withdraw all military from the country. “Canada condemns – in the strongest possible terms – Russia’s egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia’s obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN,” Trudeau tweeted.

[FEB 24,2022 10:40]

Air India flight returns to Delhi from Ukraine

Air India flight returns to Delhi as Ukraine closes airspace amid Russian attack

[FEB 24,2022 10:30]

‘Stop the war’: Ukrainian envoy appeals to UN members

The Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations has appealed to its members to “stop the war” at an emergency meeting of the Security Council late on Wednesday

[FEB 24,2022 10:06]

Explosions heard near Kiev’s main airport

Multiple explosions were heard near the main airport in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev soon after Russia announced a military operation in Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday.

[FEB 24,2022 10:03]

Full-scale invasion launched, Ukrainian cities under strikes, says Ukraine Foreign Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, announced the country’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday and added that Ukrainian cities are under strikes. “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” Kuleba tweeted.