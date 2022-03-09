Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has entered its 14th day today. While a stalemate between Russia and Ukraine is no where to be seen, the economic consequences of the war on global economy are beginning to show signs. US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil, gas and energy.

In an address, he said that Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Vladimir Putin. He added that the decision has been taken in close consultation with allies and he’s also aware that many European countries may not be able to join him in this move. Meanwhile, several companies like Coca Cola, Starbucks, McDonalds and others suspended their operations in Russia.

Amid the economic sanctions on Russia, Poland announced that it would supply the US with its entire stockpile of MIG-29 jets free of charge to be shipped to Ukraine. The polish government further asked other NATO members to follow suit. However, US rejected the offer and termed it a surprise move.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that the prospect of the jets flying from a US-NATO base into an airspace contested by Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance. The statement added that US would continue to consult Poland and other NATO allies about this issue and its logistical challenge but Poland’s proposal is not tenable.