Russia, Ukraine Delegations Head To Turkey For Peace Talks, But Putin’s Absence Draws Criticism

As Russian and Ukrainian delegations head to Turkey for long-awaited peace talks, the spotlight is on the conspicuous absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin — a move that has stirred global skepticism about the Kremlin's commitment to ending the war. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, is en route to Ankara, vowing to meet only if Putin shows up.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine have traveled to Turkey for long-anticipated peace talks, with hopes of ending more than three years of war. However, the absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin from the negotiations has raised doubts about Moscow’s commitment to the process.

Russian Delegation Lands in Istanbul, Turkey

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed Thursday that Moscow’s delegation had arrived in Istanbul. The team is being led by Vladimir Medinsky, a close aide to President Putin. The Kremlin announced that the Russian delegation includes three other senior officials, alongside four lower-ranking figures designated as “experts.”

Putin, however, is not part of the group. His absence—confirmed in a list released by the Kremlin late Wednesday—prompted criticism from Western leaders, who accused Moscow of lacking sincerity in its peace overtures.

Ukrainian Delegation En Route to Turkey

Simultaneously, a Ukrainian delegation, which includes President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was reportedly on its way to Ankara, according to a senior Ukrainian official speaking to The Associated Press. Other key members of the Ukrainian team include Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office.

The official, who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity due to security concerns, confirmed that the delegation had not yet arrived in the Turkish capital.

Zelenskyy earlier this week publicly challenged Putin to meet him in Turkey for direct talks, stating that he intended to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and await Putin’s arrival.

Ankara-Istanbul Split: Two Cities, One Effort

While the Ukrainian delegation is heading to Ankara, the Russian delegation’s talks are set to take place in Istanbul. Russian state news agency Tass reported that the discussions will occur in a presidential office located along the Bosporus.

A senior Ukrainian official, also speaking anonymously to AP, noted that specific details about when and where both delegations might engage face-to-face remain uncertain. These are expected to be clarified after President Zelenskyy’s meeting with Erdogan.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak made it clear that Zelenskyy is only willing to sit at the negotiating table if Putin is present. “Zelenskyy will sit at the table only with Putin,” he said.

Officials in Turkey Hopeful, NATO Leaders Skeptical

“Now, after three years of immense suffering, there is finally a window of opportunity,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during a separate NATO meeting held in Turkey. “The talks in Istanbul hopefully may open a new chapter.”

Still, many Western officials remain skeptical, pointing to Putin’s absence as a troubling sign. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, attending the NATO gathering in Antalya, remarked, “We have one chair empty, which is the chair of Vladimir Putin. So now I guess the entire world has realized that there’s only one party not willing to engage in serious peace negotiations, and that certainly is Russia.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot echoed the sentiment, “In front of Ukrainians there is an empty chair, one that should have been occupied by Vladimir Putin. Vladimir Putin is dragging his feet and in all evidence does not want to enter into these peace discussions.”

Putin Prepares Behind Closed Doors

While not attending the talks, Putin did meet with senior officials Wednesday evening to prepare for the negotiations, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The meeting included Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and National Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, among others.

Ukraine and its European allies had earlier urged Moscow to agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a preliminary step. Putin declined the offer, instead proposing direct bilateral talks without conditions.

The Kremlin described Thursday’s meeting as a “restart” of peace talks initially held in Istanbul in 2022, which collapsed shortly after beginning. At that time, the Russian delegation was also led by Medinsky. Moscow has since accused Kyiv and Western nations of deliberately prolonging the conflict, while Ukraine argues that Russia’s demands remain inflexible and one-sided.

U.S. Pressure and Trump’s Role

The latest diplomatic push comes after over three months of mediation efforts led by U.S. President Donald Trump, who had vowed during his campaign to swiftly end the war. U.S. officials recently indicated they may abandon the mediation effort if tangible progress isn’t made soon.

Trump, who had pushed for a face-to-face meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy in Istanbul, expressed little surprise over Putin’s no-show. “I didn’t think it was possible for Putin to go if I’m not there,” Trump remarked during a roundtable discussion in Doha, Qatar.

The United States and its European allies have warned of additional sanctions against Russia if the conflict persists without progress toward peace.

Ukraine Urges Constructive Engagement

Late Wednesday night in Antalya, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham. The trio discussed the ongoing efforts and reiterated their support for diplomacy.

Sybiha reaffirmed Ukraine’s endorsement of Trump’s mediation and thanked Washington for its continued involvement. He urged Moscow to “reciprocate Ukraine’s constructive steps” toward peace. “So far, it has not,” he added.

On Thursday morning, Sybiha also met with European counterparts, including France’s Barrot, who reiterated the call for a ceasefire and warned of “massive sanctions” should Russia fail to cooperate.

“We’re in a very difficult spot right now,” said Rubio. “We hope that we can find the steps forward that provide for the end of this war in a negotiated way and the prevention of any war in the future.”

