Russia Ukraine, Exchange 90 Prisoners Of War; Biggest Mediation In Last Five Months

Russia and Ukraine exchanged ninety prisoners of war each in one of the biggest exchange that has taken place between the two warring nations in the last five months.

Officials reportedly stated on Tuesday that the announcement of the deal regarding the exchange of the ninety prisoners amidst the two nations was mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, 90 more of our people have returned home from Russian captivity,” taking to his social media handle, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said. “We remember all our people in Russian captivity. We continue to work for the release of each and every one of them,” he had further added.

On the other side the Russian defence ministry also confirmed the return of 90 servicemen who had been held by Ukrainian forces. Russia mentioned that ninety of its servicemen “who were in mortal danger in captivity have been returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime.” their defence minstry further affirmed, “The freed servicemen will be airlifted to Moscow “for treatment and rehabilitation,” confirming that it had also maintained its end of the bargain in the deal and had released ninety Ukranian soldiers in exchange.

The last prisoner swap that had taken place was at the end of May, when the two nations had exchanged 75 prisoners each. This previous deal was also mediated by the UAE.

Prior to that, in February, both sides had exchanged 100 prisoners each, marking the first such swap since Moscow accused Kyiv of downing a plane carrying captured Ukrainian soldiers.

