Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks In Istanbul Yield Prisoner Swap But No Ceasefire Agreement

In a high-stakes meeting in Istanbul — their first direct peace talks since 2022 — Russia and Ukraine agreed to a major prisoner swap but failed to make headway on ending the war. Absent their leaders and overshadowed by US pressure, the brief negotiations exposed deep divisions and growing diplomatic tensions.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed on a large-scale exchange of prisoners but failed to secure any breakthrough in their first direct peace talks since 2022. The meeting took place in Istanbul’s Dolmabahce Palace, notably without the presence of either Vladimir Putin or Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine’s Ceasefire Demand Rejected by Russia

Under pressure from US President Donald Trump, Ukraine entered the negotiations pushing for a 30-day ceasefire as a precondition for talks. Moscow firmly rejected this demand, maintaining its maximalist stance, which included sweeping restrictions on Ukrainian sovereignty.

The talks lasted less than two hours, ending with the sole concrete outcome: an agreement to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side — marking the largest prisoner swap since the conflict began.

A Symbolic Victory for Putin, a Setback for Zelenskyy

Despite the lack of progress toward ending the war, the meeting is viewed as a symbolic win for Putin. He refused to accept the ceasefire demanded by Ukraine and its European allies, thereby controlling the narrative of the talks.

Putin appears to be navigating a complex diplomatic path, trying to maintain favor with US President Trump by appearing open to negotiations, while simultaneously pushing terms that essentially demand Ukraine’s capitulation.

For Zelenskyy, the outcome represents a setback. His gamble on a direct challenge to Putin aimed to gain favor with Washington and expose what Ukraine describes as Putin’s empty promises to end the conflict.

Violence Continues Despite Talks

Hours after the Istanbul meeting concluded, tragedy struck in Ukraine’s Sumy region when a Russian attack hit a bus carrying civilians. The head of the local military administration reported at least eight people killed and five injured.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia’s delegation and an ultra-conservative figure, expressed satisfaction with the talks’ results and a willingness to continue negotiations with Kyiv.

Both parties also discussed the possibility of arranging a direct meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, who have met only once before, in 2019.

US-Russia Summit Looms Amidst Doubts

The deadlock in Istanbul sets the stage for a potential US-Russia summit. On Thursday, Trump dismissed the peace talks, saying “nothing is going to happen” until he meets Putin personally. On Friday, he announced he would meet with the Russian leader “as soon as we can set it up,” sparking fears in Kyiv that the US could sideline Ukraine in favor of direct engagement with Russia.

Zelenskyy has recently aligned his approach to meet US demands, hoping to show a genuine commitment to peace. However, Trump’s insistence that a summit with Putin is the key to resolution has underscored his reluctance to adopt a tougher stance on Moscow.

Russia’s Unyielding Demands Draw Western Condemnation

Expectations for the talks were low from the outset. US officials tempered hopes, while Russia showed little readiness to compromise.

According to a Ukrainian delegation source speaking anonymously to Reuters, Russia insisted on territorial concessions that go beyond areas it currently controls — a maximalist demand rejected by Ukraine and its western allies.

European leaders reacted strongly. Keir Starmer, attending a summit in Albania, said the UK, France, Germany, and Poland agreed that Russia’s position was “unacceptable.” These leaders reportedly discussed the issue with Trump in a phone call that also included Zelenskyy, captured in a widely circulated photograph.

Zelenskyy Calls for Tougher Sanctions if Ceasefire Fails

Renewing his demand for increased pressure on Russia, Zelenskyy tweeted on X: “Our position – if the Russians reject a full and unconditional ceasefire and an end to killings, tough sanctions must follow. Pressure on Russia must be maintained until Russia is ready to end the war.”

However, hopes in Kyiv and Europe that Trump would support harsher sanctions were dampened by his announcement of a planned meeting with Putin, offering Moscow little incentive to compromise during the Istanbul talks.

