Russia-Ukraine War: 3 Dead Due To Russian Attack, Railway Infrastructure Targeted, Says Ukraine

In a significant development related to Russia-Ukraine tensions, three individuals including an eight-year-old boy have lost their lives to russian attack. Claims Ukraine. 

In a significant development related to Russia-Ukraine tensions, three individuals including an eight-year-old boy have lost their lives to russian attack. Claims Ukraine.

Two of the victims were killed in strikes on the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, while a third person died in a missile attack on the central city of Dnipro.

Further, Russian forces also targeted railway infrastructure in the northeastern Sumy region and the central Dnipropetrovsk region. Moreover, an energy facility was also targeted in northern Chernihiv region.

In addition to the railway and energy infrastructure attacks, the southern region of Mykolaiv was also hit by a missile strike. As per Kyiv’s regional governor, no significant damage or casualties in the capital, with minor fires and damage to a high-rise building.

So Far, there was no immediate response from Russia.

Earlier, the previous day saw 313 attacks and shelling incidents across 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia. Thus, causing significant damage. Unfortunately, a missile strike was launched on city itself, which serves as the region’s administrative center.

However, as per Ukrainian air forces, they have shot down 27 of 35 drones during the overnight attacks, which also involved four missiles.

