Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a temporary ceasefire with Russia as US President Donald Trump’s envoys prepare to visit Moscow and Kyiv this weekend.

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are scheduled to travel to Moscow and Kyiv. They are expected to discuss a possible peace deal aimed at ending the long-running Russia-Ukraine war. The proposal comes amid fresh tensions between the two sides.

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Calls for Pause During US Envoys’ Visit

Zelensky confirmed the planned visits in a post on Telegram.

“The details are from the American President’s team. We discussed today that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and on Sunday they will visit Kyiv.”

He said Ukrainian diplomats had held a meeting to prepare for the Kyiv visit. Officials also discussed keeping Russian airspace operating normally so the US envoys could travel safely. Zelensky then called for a temporary halt to attacks during the diplomatic mission.

“There will be no air strikes from our side, and Russia must mirror this by ensuring silence without its air strikes for the time needed to hold these negotiations and resolve the logistical issues associated with this American visit,” he said.

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: Fresh Airstrike Reported

Zelensky’s proposal came after Russia carried out a midday airstrike in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian president, the strike targeted the headquarters of Ukraine’s intelligence service. He said the attack hit the office of the intelligence chief. The latest development has added to concerns over the prospects of a temporary ceasefire.

Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Zelensky Wants ‘Real Options’ For Peace

Zelensky said Ukraine’s focus is on the visiting US envoys and finding a path towards peace. He said Ukraine wants “real options” to end a war that has continued for four-and-a-half years.

“We’ll see what proposals Steve and Jared have and what Moscow will say to them,” Zelensky wrote. The upcoming Moscow and Kyiv visits could offer a fresh opportunity for discussions on a possible Russia-Ukraine peace deal.