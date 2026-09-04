LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits

Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits

Russia-Ukraine war latest update: Zelensky proposes a temporary ceasefire as Trump envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff prepare to visit Moscow and Kyiv for peace talks.

Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa
Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-04 22:52 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a temporary ceasefire with Russia as US President Donald Trump’s envoys prepare to visit Moscow and Kyiv this weekend.

US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are scheduled to travel to Moscow and Kyiv. They are expected to discuss a possible peace deal aimed at ending the long-running Russia-Ukraine war. The proposal comes amid fresh tensions between the two sides.

You Might Be Interested In

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Calls for Pause During US Envoys’ Visit

Zelensky confirmed the planned visits in a post on Telegram.

“The details are from the American President’s team. We discussed today that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and on Sunday they will visit Kyiv.”

He said Ukrainian diplomats had held a meeting to prepare for the Kyiv visit. Officials also discussed keeping Russian airspace operating normally so the US envoys could travel safely. Zelensky then called for a temporary halt to attacks during the diplomatic mission.

“There will be no air strikes from our side, and Russia must mirror this by ensuring silence without its air strikes for the time needed to hold these negotiations and resolve the logistical issues associated with this American visit,” he said.

Russia-Ukraine War Latest News: Fresh Airstrike Reported

Zelensky’s proposal came after Russia carried out a midday airstrike in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian president, the strike targeted the headquarters of Ukraine’s intelligence service. He said the attack hit the office of the intelligence chief. The latest development has added to concerns over the prospects of a temporary ceasefire.

Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Zelensky Wants ‘Real Options’ For Peace

Zelensky said Ukraine’s focus is on the visiting US envoys and finding a path towards peace. He said Ukraine wants “real options” to end a war that has continued for four-and-a-half years.

“We’ll see what proposals Steve and Jared have and what Moscow will say to them,” Zelensky wrote. The upcoming Moscow and Kyiv visits could offer a fresh opportunity for discussions on a possible Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits
Tags: home-hero-pos-1russia-ukraine war

RELATED News

Countries Pulling Gold Out of US Vaults: Full List of Nations Moving Their Reserves

Why Is The UN Set To Adopt A New World Map? What Will ‘Equal Earth Projection’ Change And Why Now?

UK Female PE Teacher Accused Of Physical Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student, Now Faces Trial

Woman Undergoes Surgery In Pakistan; Doctors Find No Baby Inside; Strange Case Leaves Family Stunned

‘Trump Strait’ For Strait Of Hormuz? Trump Floats New Name As US-Iran Rages On, White House Reacts

LATEST NEWS

WWE Smack Down Preview: Cody Rhodes And Sami Zayn To Address WWE Universe — Check Complete Match Card | When And Where To Watch In India?

Minahil Malik Viral MMS Leak: Viral Video Sparks Buzz, TikTok Star Says ‘This Video Is Fake’. Here’s What We Know

Jhansi Man Has No Money for Ambulance, Sits in Rain for Hours With Wife’s Body as Daughter Cries Beside Her

ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Engage In Bizarre Football Game Ahead Of 3rd Test Against England | WATCH VIDEO

Real Betis vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Will Los Blancos Continue Winning Streak? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Match Prediction: Who Will Win Premier League Clash? Check Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain Causes Waterlogging at Delhi International Airport, Flights Delayed, Passengers Face Chaos

ENG vs PAK: Mike Hesson Breaks Silence On Removal Sarfaraz Ahmed And Umar Gul As Coaches — ‘Weren’t My Decisions’

US Open 2026 Live Streaming: Daniil Medvedev, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Ben Shelton In Focus | TV Channel, Match Time

Air India Pilot Terminated After Positive Drug Test: Here’s What Happened on 300-Ft Phuket-Delhi Flight

Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits
Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits
Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits
Russia Ukraine War Latest Update: Zelensky Proposes Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Envoys’ Moscow, Kyiv Visits

QUICK LINKS