Russia Ukraine war is on the brink of turning nuclear with the fire at Ukraine’s power plant Zaporizhzhia, A day after the second round of talks between the two countries in Belarus, the fire raises question whether the crisis would reach stalemate anytime soon. In an emergency address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy raised alarm that the Russian side is firing nuclear units equipped with thermal imagers and such an incident has happened first time in the human history. He added that there are 15 nuclear power units in Ukraine. If all of them explore, this would mean the end of Europe.

As world leaders rush to demand for an emergency session of UNSC, NATO is likely to hold an emergency meeting over Russia’s launch of a full-scale attack in Ukraine and are rushing to bolster their eastern flank.

Meanwhile, Russia conducted air strikes on Chernihiv residential areas on Thursday. As per the numbers shared by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, 33 people died and 18 people were injured as of 6:20 pm.

Talking about the second round of talks between Russia and Belarus, the two countries agreed on evacuation corridors for civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, said that the military advance, now in its second week, was going “as per plan”.

