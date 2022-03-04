Russia Ukraine war is on the brink of turning nuclear with the fire at Ukraine’s power plant Zaporizhzhia, A day after the second round of talks between the two countries in Belarus, the fire raises question whether the crisis would reach stalemate anytime soon. In an emergency address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy raised alarm that the Russian side is firing nuclear units equipped with thermal imagers and such an incident has happened first time in the human history. He added that there are 15 nuclear power units in Ukraine. If all of them explore, this would mean the end of Europe.
As world leaders rush to demand for an emergency session of UNSC, NATO is likely to hold an emergency meeting over Russia’s launch of a full-scale attack in Ukraine and are rushing to bolster their eastern flank.
Meanwhile, Russia conducted air strikes on Chernihiv residential areas on Thursday. As per the numbers shared by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, 33 people died and 18 people were injured as of 6:20 pm.
Talking about the second round of talks between Russia and Belarus, the two countries agreed on evacuation corridors for civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, said that the military advance, now in its second week, was going “as per plan”.
Follow NewsX live blog for latest updates!
Live Updates
PM chairs high level meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a high level meeting over the Ukraine situation.
#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting to review the Ukraine-related situation.#RussiaUkraineCrisis pic.twitter.com/jAbLsRLBoR— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022
Zaporizhzhia NPP fire put out
AFP quoting Ukrainian emergency services has confirmed that the fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP has been extinguished.
#BREAKING Fire at Ukraine nuclear plant 'extinguished': emergency services pic.twitter.com/cTmlFHwZk9— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 4, 2022
Boris Johnson calls for ceasefire
UK President Boris Johnson has hit out at Vladimir Putin for endangering the entire Europe after attack on Ukraine’s power plant Zaporizhzhia.
I've just spoken to President @ZelenskyyUa about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 4, 2022
Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant.
Volodymyr Zelenksy's video message
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy's video message after fire at Ukraine’s power plant Zaporizhzhia:
Терміново! pic.twitter.com/MuXfniddVT— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2022
Some seriously injured at Zaporizhzhia NPP
As per the information shared by the mayor of the area, Heavy fighting occurred at the nuclear power plant. Injuries have also been reported, among which some are serious. Early inputs suggest that a training facility caught fire, which is now under control. There is no evidence of a radiation leak yet and no essential equipment have been affected. No fighting is happening at this time.
VIDEO: Ukraine nuclear plant on fire after Russian shelling.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 4, 2022
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was on fire Friday after the station came under fire from invading Russian forces, with Ukraine's foreign minister demanding an immediate ceasefire at the site to avoid disaster pic.twitter.com/AkVuT9dizu